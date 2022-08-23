News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sunderland linked with audacious transfer swoop for PSG youngster

Sunderland have been linked with an audacious swoop for PSG youngster Edouard Michut.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:09 pm

According to respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats have opened talks with the French giants but face significant competition from right across the continent.

The 19-year-old has already made six Ligue 1 appearances, including five last season as PSG won the title.

However, he has not been part of the first-team environment under new boss Christophe Galtier and so it is believed that he could leave the club this summer, potentially on loan.

Edouard Michut of Paris Saint-Germain in action during a UEFA youth league match

Most Popular

Michut is also of interest to Celtic this summer, though manager Ange Postecoglou has previously suggested that he does not expect a deal to materialise: "Yeah, good player, but no. I have an interest in every good footballer in the world, but there is a limited market I can tap into.”

Michut is a technical player comfortable in central midfield or slightly further forward.

Brighton's stance on Jan Paul van Hecke amid interest from Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers

Jewison Bennette discusses his Sunderland switch as transfer moves closer to completion

SunderlandPSGBlack Cats