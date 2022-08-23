Sunderland linked with audacious transfer swoop for PSG youngster

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats have opened talks with the French giants but face significant competition from right across the continent.

The 19-year-old has already made six Ligue 1 appearances, including five last season as PSG won the title.

However, he has not been part of the first-team environment under new boss Christophe Galtier and so it is believed that he could leave the club this summer, potentially on loan.

Michut is also of interest to Celtic this summer, though manager Ange Postecoglou has previously suggested that he does not expect a deal to materialise: "Yeah, good player, but no. I have an interest in every good footballer in the world, but there is a limited market I can tap into.”