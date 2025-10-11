Sunderland were linked with a swoop for Gonzalo Garcia this summer

Sunderland were linked with their fair share of striking targets over the course of the summer transfer window, but few caught the imagination quite as vividly as Real Madrid starlet Gonzalo Garcia.

Fresh off the back of a breakout Club World Cup during which he notched four goals and ended the tournament as top scorer, the Spaniard was linked with an unexpected move to Wearside, with continental outlet Fichajes reporting that a bid of around £25.3 million, plus a 25% sell-on clause, had been tabled ahead of an audacious swoop from the Premier League new boys. At one point, Leeds United were also touted for a prospective raid.

Ultimately, however, Real Madrid decided against selling Garcia, and instead rewarded the 21-year-old with a new long-term contract, signed in early August. The attacker’s renewed deal is set to run until 2030, and in a recent interview, he has discussed why he chose to ink an extension in the Spanish capital instead of pursuing a move elsewhere.

What has Sunderland-linked Gonzalo Garcia said about his new Real Madrid contract?

As quoted by Marca, Garcia made it clear that he never truly entertained the notion of leaving Madrid. He said: "My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it's a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I'm very happy and content with the decision I made.

“We’re talking about the best club in the world, and the competition is going to be fierce, because the best in the world are always here. But for me, having spent so many years in the youth academy and having been a Real Madrid fan since I was a kid, it’s a true dream to be part of the first team, and I don’t regret a single thing.”

Garcia was also asked about his star turn at the Club World Cup, adding: "In the end, you look back on it now and I've come to terms with it better. But I look back at that Club World Cup and it still surprises me, even myself.

"In the end, what changes the most is at the media level, walking the streets and people recognizing you and knowing who you are. But with my family and friends, nothing has changed, because I'm the same, the same 21-year-old kid I was before playing in the Club World Cup."

Referencing his relationship with recently appointed head coach Xabi Alonso, he continued: "The truth is, it's been very, very good. As I've already said, when I played in the World Cup, Xabi showed me a lot of confidence, he was always giving me advice and supporting me so I could play calmly. The same goes for the group; he's very close to us, and for me, he's one of the best coaches in the world right now."

