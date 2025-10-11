3 . Jenson Seelt (2 appearances)

Just two appearances on paper but a good step forward for Seelt and his Sunderland career. Seelt had a good pre-season after a long absence through injury, and didn’t look out of his depth at Premier League level. That in turn landed a good loan move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, where he should over the course of the campaign get good exposure to top-level football. He’d have been thrilled with that progress at the end of last season. 6 | Getty Images