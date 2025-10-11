It has been an impressive start to the season for Sunderland, who have taken eleven points from their first seven games under Régis Le Bris.
They have shown an impressive ability to compete at Premier League level, though the head coach has been keen to stress just how much room for improvement there remains. Here, we take an early look at how the squad has fared to date...
Note: Only players who have made a Premier League appearance included
1. Robin Roefs
What an impact. The third best save percentage in the league, and only two other goalkeepers have prevented more goals according to their XG faced. Beyond that, commands his box with maturity beyond his years and makes good decisions in possession. At around £9 million, a quite unbelievable signing. 9 | Chris Fryatt
2. Lutsharel Geertruida (4 appearances)
Has made a solid start with some good contributions from the bench in a number of different positions. Feels like a matter of time before he forces his way into the XI but seems unlikely to be in his strongest centre back position given how well Le Bris’s other options there are performing. 6 | Getty Images
3. Jenson Seelt (2 appearances)
Just two appearances on paper but a good step forward for Seelt and his Sunderland career. Seelt had a good pre-season after a long absence through injury, and didn’t look out of his depth at Premier League level. That in turn landed a good loan move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, where he should over the course of the campaign get good exposure to top-level football. He’d have been thrilled with that progress at the end of last season. 6 | Getty Images
4. Dan Ballard (5 appearances)
Will be so frustrated to have picked up another injury at Burnley, though has had no problems recapturing his form since returning as an impact substitute. Outstanding on opening day against West Ham. Looks comfortable at the level and a massive part of Sunderland’s survival hopes. 8 | Sunderland's Dan Ballard. Photo by Chris Fryatt.