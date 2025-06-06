Sunderland have been linked with a move for Christantus Uche in recent days

The agent of reported Sunderland transfer target Christantus Uche has sought to quell speculation linking his client with a prospective move to the Premier League this summer.

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting that the Black Cats were one of several sides monitoring the Nigeria international’s situation during the early stages of the current window.

Writing on X, reporter Ekrem Konur said: “Atletico Madrid are pushing to sign Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche, but Premier League clubs are also in the race! Aston Villa, Newcastle, Leeds, Wolves, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Sunderland are closely monitoring Uche.”

Fellow reporter Jose David Palacio also provided an update on the popular talent recently, stating that the player has set his heart on leaving current club Getafe between now and the beginning of next season. The journalist claimed that while there is interest from France and Italy, a move to the Premier League is most likely, with Leeds United and Brentford both said to be in pole position for his signature.

Palacio also suggests that Uche has a release clause of around £21 million written into his contract in Spain, but that his current employers would be willing to lower that price in an effort to reach an agreement.

What has Christantus Uche’s agent said about his future amid reported Sunderland interest?

But in a fresh update, Uche’s agent, Peter Ejiasi, has looked to pour cold water over claims that the 22-year-old is on his way to England in the near future.

As quoted by Sp Getafe, he said: “There's no truth to those [Premier League] rumors. He [Uche] is happy at Getafe and is now focused on [Friday’s international friendly against] Russia with his national team. When the transfer window opens, you hear a lot of news. It's still too early to know what will happen.”

Who is Christantus Uche?

Uche is a midfielder who plays for both Getafe and the Nigerian national team, having made his debut for the latter last month. Over the course of the 2024/25 campaign, he registered four goals and six assists across 33 La Liga outings, and is capable of playing in both the centre of the park, and as a more advanced attacking option.

After starting his career in his home country with Campos FA, Uche sealed a move to Spanish outfit Morelo CP in 2022, before joining AD Ceuta the following year. The 22-year-old would then sign for Getafe in the summer of 2024, and would go on to make 38 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in the top flight.

