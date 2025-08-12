All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland will have to pay around £23.3 million to secure an agreement for AS Roma striker Artem Dovbyk this summer, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has emerged as an apparent transfer target for the Black Cats in recent days, with an initial claim from journalist Nicolò Schira stating that Regis Le Bris’ men, as well as Premier League rivals West Ham and Leeds United, have all shown interest in the Ukrainian.

More recently, Italian outlet Il Messaggero have delved deeper into the specifics of what a prospective deal for Dovbyk may look like. Like Schira, the publication mentions Sunderland, West Ham, and Leeds as admirers of Dovbyk, with all three clubs having reportedly enquired after his services.

Moreover, it is stated that Roma would be looking to gain upwards of £23.3 million from the attacker’s sale, having paid somewhere in the region of £25.9 million to sign him from La Liga outfit Girona last summer. The Italian side would then look to sign a replacement with any fee they receive for the attacker.

Dan Neil keen to stay at Sunderland

Elsewhere, Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has reportedly turned down interest from a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs, and is keen to stay on Wearside to fight for his place in Regis Le Bris’ plans this season.

The Black Cats have signed a number of midfielders this summer, with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, and Noah Sadiki coming through the door for notable fees, while Neil himself is out of contract next summer.

It is within this context that uncertainty has simmered surrounding his immediate future, but sources close to the player have told Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath that Neil’s focus is fixed on representing his boyhood club in the Premier League.

Writing on X, McGrath said: “Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has made decision on his future - he's going nowhere. Sources close to player say interest rejected from Premier League & La Liga clubs to stay and fight for his place at SAFC and fulfil boyhood dream to play for hometown club in PL.”

Sunderland confirm eleventh summer signing

And finally, Sunderland have confirmed the arrival of their eleventh signing of the summer transfer window, with defender Omar Alderete joining from Getafe for an undisclosed fee, believed to be somewhere in the region of £10 million.

After completing his move to Wearside, Alderete said: “I’m feeling great about signing for this great team, so I’m really happy. I’m looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League – it’s a great challenge for me. I know it’s a historic club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It’s always important to have the support of the people, and I’m going to give it my all on the pitch.”

