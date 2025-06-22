Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland all claimed promotion into the Premier League.

Sunderland supporters have been told they can play a key role in helping their side avoid relegation from the Premier League next season.

The Black Cats are currently preparing for their first top flight campaign in eight years after their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United ensured the Stadium of Light will host the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool once again when they new season gets underway in August.

Regis Le Bris’ side will be joined in the top tier by Leeds United and Burnley after they secured the two automatic promotion spots in last season’s Championship - and former Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City midfielder David Dunn has told all three clubs what could make the difference at they look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

He told OLBG: “I think the fans will really help things at Sunderland. It's going to be tough, I think the gap between the Championship and the Premier League is becoming a little bit greater, a little bit bigger. But I think the fans will help, but it's going to be a real challenge for all the promoted teams because there's such a gap in the leagues.

“I think Burnley have done a fabulous job. Scott Parker has done a great job there at Burnley. Look at Leeds and Sunderland with the support and the fan base that they have. They can really get behind them and almost create that 12th man. Certainly if they're home, I think the home form is going to be key for both Sunderland and the other two.”

A real leader

Jordan Henderson has been linked with Sunderland. | Getty Images

Sunderland’s transfer business got underway with the permanent capture of loan signing Enzo Le Fee after the Wembley win triggered a £20m clause in initial agreement with Serie A giants Roma.

Further new additions are on the agenda before the summer transfer window comes to a close in early September and one constant source of speculation has been the future of former Black Cats midfielder Jordan Henderson. Since leaving the Stadium of Light for Liverpool in 2011, the England international has become a Champions League winner, a Premier League champion and has lifted the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup.

Now with Ajax, the former Academy of Light product has been linked with a return to his boyhood club and Dunn believes Sunderland will benefit from the experience of ‘a fantastic player’ and a ‘real leader’ if they secure a deal with the Dutch giants.

He said: “Jordan Henderson is a leader, I think he's a real leader. Every time I see him, I think he comes across as a really good kid, really, that tries 110 % every time he puts his boots on. And I think you're probably going to need someone like that. He's a fantastic player, and they're going to hopefully use his experience as well, because that's going to be invaluable.”