Sunderland fell to only their second defeat of the Premier League season at Manchester United on Saturday.

Sunderland suffered only their second defeat of the Premier League at Manchester United on Saturday as first half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko eased some off the pressure on under-fire Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim.

The hosts took just nine minutes to find a breakthrough as Mason Mount collected a cross from the right-hand side before sending a fine effort beyond Robin Roefs and inside his near post. The lead was doubled on the half-hour mark when Benjamin Sesko grabbed his first Old Trafford goal with a neat finish after the Black Cats struggled to deal with a long throw-in.

Sunderland had their moments throughout the game with captain Granit Xhaka, Brian Brobbey and Chemsdine Talbi all going close to helping Regis Le Bris’ side find a way back into the game. However, the two-goal deficit remained in place when the full-time whistle was blown and that left Sunderland sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

Regardless of what plays out on Sunday afternoon, the Black Cats can look back on an impressive return to the top flight as the league action prepares for the second international break of the season. But where are Sunderland predicted to finish in the table when the campaign comes to a close next May? We take a look at a final predicted table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table?

The Premier League changes would be implemented ahead of the 2025-26 season | Getty Images

1st: Arsenal - 77.04 points 2nd: Liverpool - 74.99 points 3rd: Manchester City - 67.60 points 4th: Crystal Palace - 63.17 points 5th: Chelsea - 61.43 points 6th: Bournemouth - 57.64 points 7th: Tottenham Hotspur - 57.24 points 8th: Newcastle United - 57.23 points 9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 56.05 points 10th: Aston Villa - 55.06 points 11th: Manchester United - 49.67 points 12th: Brentford - 48.46 points 13th: Everton - 48.44 points 14th: Fulham - 46.39 points 15th: Nottingham Forest - 41.33 points 16th: Sunderland - 39.62 points 17th: Leeds United - 39.06 points 18th: West Ham United - 37.30 points 19th: Burnley - 33.90 points 20th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 33.86 points

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United?

Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at City Ground on September 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

Speaking after the loss, he told The Echo: "I'm disappointed, because I think we that didn't start well. We were aware of their threat, how they can be direct and threaten from the second balls. They created from this point, their right side was very strong with Mbuemo and Amad. We were aware of this and prepared for it, but sometimes the reality is different.

“For 30 minutes, we were not able to manage this part of the game and probably we were a little bit sloppy on the ball as well, so we were just not always at the level required. Then at 2-0 game down the game is completely different, they sit deeper. We tried to go man for man and to try to create something a bit more simple for us. It was a question of duels, two or three chances for us and two or three for them. In the end our reaction wasn't enough.”

