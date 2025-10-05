The Sunderland winger took to social media after being hooked in the first half at Old Trafford on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland winger Simon Adingra has spoken out after being substituted in the first half of the Black Cats’ 2–0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Adingra was withdrawn after just 37 minutes with Sunderland trailing by two, as Régis Le Bris made a tactical change that saw Dan Ballard introduced and the side revert to a back five. The decision came after United repeatedly targeted Sunderland’s left flank through former loanee Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, with Adingra – who started ahead of Arthur Masuaku – struggling to contain the pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to Instagram after the match, Adingra posted a reflective message to supporters, writing: “When life hits you, don’t see it as punishment, see it as preparation. The storm doesn’t come to destroy you; it comes to clear your path. Sometimes you have to be shaken to be awakened. Thanks for the amazing support as always – we will be back stronger. #allondelavant”

His post drew supportive replies from teammates, including Wilson Isidor and Romaine Mundle, as Sunderland’s squad rallied together following their first-half setback at Old Trafford. The Black Cats went on to lose the game 2-0 after improving after half-time.

What did Ruben Amorim say after the game?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised his side’s composure and defensive discipline following their 2–0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday – describing the performance as a “step in the right direction” after a challenging start to the campaign.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Šeško secured all three points for United, who managed the game well after the break to claim a clean sheet against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Amorim admitted his team weren’t at their best for the full 90 minutes but was encouraged by the focus and maturity shown throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A clean sheet is very important,” Amorim said. “We didn't play well through all of the game but we had our moments, but the main thing was our performance as a team. We were focused, defended well, trying to kill the game in the second half. I'm pleased with that and now we need to move forward. [Goalkeeper Senne Lammens] did well, he looked confident but the team helped him to do this because everyone was focused, not many mistakes, against a team that is really comfortable playing football. So we did well.”

The United boss also highlighted the impact of Amad Diallo’s return to the starting XI, describing it as “massive for his team” following the winger’s influential display. Amorim was asked if he felt any frustration that his side would not be able to build on the win due to the international break, but said his key focus was ensuring his team can show this solidity away from home as well as at Old Trafford.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"The main frustration for me is not to see the same team at home and away," Amorim said. "You saw today, we didn't play well in the second half but we were focused, we fought for the second balls. The small things are going to help you win games. Sometimes you have your moments and in the first half we had a lot of these, but then the second half if we cannot play well [we will make sure] they will not play well, that is what the big teams do throughout a season."

Your next Sunderland read: Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Manchester United as duo impress on tough day