Sunderland were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford after goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko

Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in their latest Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Phil Smith was there reporting for The Echo and these were his key conclusions...

SUNDERLAND PUNISHED FOR RARE MISSTEP

It's always important to remember just how fine the line between mistake and inspired choice can be in football. Had Bertrand Traoré converted Simon Adingra's low cross in the opening minutes of the game, Régis Le Bris's surprise decision to switch both of his wingers might have come to be seen as the bedrock of the best result of the season yet. Though an offside flag initially spared Traoré's blushes, replays suggested a very tight VAR check would have been in store had he scored. In that scenario, with the pressure on Man Utd growing and the frustration inside the stadium building, this could all have played out very differently.

As it was, it was the hosts who took their first chance to score through an excellent volley from Mason Mount and in the half hour that followed, Sunderland were comprehensively outplayed. Whether by design or by accident, this was a more aggressive and open Sunderland out of possession and their opponents found it too easy to play through and round them. Le Bris has decided to go with a combination of Arthur Masuaku and Adingra down his left flank and though this offered real attacking promise, Man Utd's dominance of midfield meant they were able too often to isolate Masuaku against Amad and Bryan Mbuemo. The pair were superb and Sunderland completely exposed.

By the time Le Bris had the chance to fix his error in bringing on Dan Ballard, the game was a long way to being lost. The hosts were well worthy of their three points here, having twice as many shots on target as Sunderland and producing an XG of 1.88 to Sunderland's 0.71. It's not a loss that has to define Sunderland's season or one that detracts significantly from their strong start, particularly as for all the debate around Man Utd's struggles they remain a team packed with top individuals. That was underlined by the impressive contributions from Amad and Casemiro on their return to the starting XI, and a solid if perhaps overdue debut from goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Sunderland just need to get back to the basics that have carried them so well in the early weeks of the season, particularly when it comes to defending their penalty box.

LE BRIS OFFERS HOPE TO SIMON ADINGRA AFTER BRUTAL FIRST-HALF SUB

Adingra looked understandably gutted to be brought off inside the first half to accommodate Dan Ballard's introduction, particularly having had to wait patiently for his return to the starting XI in recent weeks. Le Bris was quick to point out after the game that his decision wasn't about Adingra's individual performance per se, but his need to change the structure of the team and to bring on a player better suited with Man Utd's quite direct approach for much of the game.

He also said his decision to bring Adingra and Traoré into the team had been guided by their strong cameos at Nottingham Forest a week previous and their work behind the scenes. This one will no doubt sting but the head coach suggested there'll be longer-term repercussions for Adingra from this game.

The Sunderland winger perhaps best sums up Le Bris's dilemma heading into the next few weeks, a player who significantly increases the attacking threat of the team but who is perhaps not as strong as some of his team mates in his defensive work. The balance here wasn't quite right but the return of Reinildo later this month might allow Le Bris to be a little bolder in picking Adingra.

DAN BALLARD'S CLAIMS BECOMING INCREASINGLY HARD TO IGNORE

While it's clearly true that Man Utd eased off a little after their second goal, with Ruben Amorim praising their maturity in managing the game, Ballard's introduction also gave Sunderland a much better foundation to get into the game. You can understand why Le Bris has been reluctant to bring him into the side for the last two games, as doing so would either require a change in formation or playing two right-footed players on the left flank, potentially making the build-up play of the team predictable. A rethink will surely be required when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the international break, however. Sunderland's best chance of survival is to get their best players on the pitch and Ballard is clearly one of those, not just defensively but also due to the threat he poses in the opposition box.

NO NEED FOR PANIC AS SUNDERLAND DIG IN AFTER SLOW START

Sesko's second goal prompted an impromptu huddle from the visiting side on the Od Trafford pitch, in which the need to dig in and get to half time without any further damage was underlined. Le Bris's changed undoubtedly helped but the Sunderland head coach pointed out that it would have been possible for a young side to unravel at that point of the game. That they didn't and actually found a way to create a few chances of their own was a reminder that this is a resilient group that don't give up easily. That has been the foundation of their success for a long period of time and one disappointing half against a top team shouldn't lead to panic. The bottom line is that with eleven points from seven games, Sunderland's Premier League campaign has started very well. They need to brush this one off and focus quickly on a big game against Wolves in a fortnight.