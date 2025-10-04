Sunderland are back in Premier League action when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford

Régis Le Bris has sprung a selection surprise at Manchester United, changing both of his wingers.

Bertrand Traoré will make his full debut for the club at Old Trafford, replacing Chemsdine Talbi on the right wing. Simon Adingra has also been recalled to the starting XI in place of Chris Rigg, which means that Enzo Le Fée will move infield to play in his preferred central midfield position.

As expected Le Bris has opted not to make any changes to his backline, which means that Arthur Masuaku will continue at left back.

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée; Adingra, Traoré, Isidor

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Ballard, Rigg, Talbi, Mayenda, Brobbey, Geertruida, O’Nien

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim has brought Casemiro and former Sunderland loanee straight back into his starting XI to face the Black Cats this afternoon. Harry Maguire has been named on the bench alongside Matheus Cunha and there is a very significant change in goal, with Senne Lammens handed his debut. That means that Altay Bayindir drops to the bench.

Régis Le Bris sends stern warning to his Sunderland players

Though Manchester United have had a poor start to the season and pressure is growing on boss Ruben Amorim, Le Bris made clear in his pre-match press conference that no one at the club would be underestimating the scale of the challenge.

“We still have to stay humble because we have to respect Manchester United, they are a strong squad,” Le Bris said.

“They are struggling but they have strong players and I repeat, we had this same conversation about Aston Villa. They had struggled , they were not at their best but one week later , that has gone, they have improved their level. So it can happen for Manchester United. And remember, they won at Old Trafford against Burnley and Chelsea. So it is not a bad team. Just stay humble, try our best and we will see. Being at Old Trafford demands strong personality and strong character. I still believe that we'll need to upgrade our performance to be competitive in Manchester. They are strong, create many chances from everywhere, direct play in behind, set pieces, with talented players. Now it’s just a question of click, confidence, circumstances, scenario.

“So for us the only thing we can control is our way of playing, the way we want to play this game, to face this challenge, being aware that it will be tough.”

