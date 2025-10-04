Live

Team news and live score updates from Man Utd v Sunderland at Old Trafford

By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 14:31 BST
Sunderland are looking to build on a strong start to the season when they face Manchester United

Sunderland face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in another stern test of their Premier League credentials.

You can follow all the latest throughout the day in our live blog below, from team news right through to the post match reaction.

Manchester United v Sunderland LIVE updates

16:47 BST

84 mins

Cunha should make it three from the corner, but heads wide of the far post.

Another double Man Utd sub.

Ugarte replaces Casemiro and Maguire comes on for Yoro.

16:45 BST

Excellent covering defending from Geertruida to deny Cunha getting a shot away.

Utd corner.

16:44 BST

Man Utd take an age to restart from a throw in, as you’d expect. Time ticking away.

16:43 BST

Casemiro is late on Brobbey and is rightly booked.

We’ve just ticked into the last ten minutes of the game here.

16:41 BST

That’s a half chance for Sunderland. Mayenda works some space on the edge of the box and fires well over.

He might have been better off sliding in Hume, who was in there.

Speaking of which, Hume now comes off for Geertruida.

16:39 BST

Sunderland break well thanks to Mayenda and Mukiele, but Man Utd recover to stop Le Fee getting a shot away.

16:38 BST

Xhaka is late to a challenge on Cunha and will be booked. No doubt about that one.

Utd then make a sub, with Mainoo replacing Mbuemo. He gets a standing ovation from Old Trafford and I’m not surprised, very good here today.

16:36 BST

Great cross from Mukiele - but Brobbey just can’t reach it. That was a nice bit of play.

16:35 BST

Good cross from Talbi on the left defended well.

16:32 BST

70 mins

Amad finds space and plays a clever cutback to Casemiro, but he blazes over the bar from the edge of the box.

16:29 BST

A long throw runs to Talbi and though his connection is good, the shot is blocked.

Man Utd sweep forward and that’s good from Sadiki and then Xhaka to snuff out the break.

16:27 BST

65 mins

Sunderland struggling to make any inroads in this second half, you have to say.

16:26 BST

63 mins

A Sunderland corner is cleared to the edge of the box, where Trai Hume blazes wide.

Man Utd then make a double sub. Dorgu and Cunha on for Mount and Dalot.

16:23 BST

The wind has picked up and is starting to cause a bit of havoc for the players.

16:20 BST

Fernandes clips the back of Traore’s legs, but the contact is minimal.

Sunderland now make a triple sub. Traore off, Mayenda on.

Brobbey and Talbi also on for Masuaku and Isidor.

16:19 BST

Big call.

Traore booked for diving as he beats Lammens to a loose ball. Or so it appeared.

16:17 BST

Sunderland play themselves into trouble from the goal kick and Ballard has to do well to nick the ball away from Mbuemo as he drives through the heart of the pitch.

16:17 BST

Huge chance for Utd.

Mbuemo cuts inside the box and has the whole goal to aim at, but connects poorly and drags it well wide of the far post.

