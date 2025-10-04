Team news and live score updates from Man Utd v Sunderland at Old Trafford
Sunderland face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon in another stern test of their Premier League credentials.
Manchester United v Sunderland LIVE updates
84 mins
Cunha should make it three from the corner, but heads wide of the far post.
Another double Man Utd sub.
Ugarte replaces Casemiro and Maguire comes on for Yoro.
Excellent covering defending from Geertruida to deny Cunha getting a shot away.
Utd corner.
Man Utd take an age to restart from a throw in, as you’d expect. Time ticking away.
Casemiro is late on Brobbey and is rightly booked.
We’ve just ticked into the last ten minutes of the game here.
That’s a half chance for Sunderland. Mayenda works some space on the edge of the box and fires well over.
He might have been better off sliding in Hume, who was in there.
Speaking of which, Hume now comes off for Geertruida.
Sunderland break well thanks to Mayenda and Mukiele, but Man Utd recover to stop Le Fee getting a shot away.
Xhaka is late to a challenge on Cunha and will be booked. No doubt about that one.
Utd then make a sub, with Mainoo replacing Mbuemo. He gets a standing ovation from Old Trafford and I’m not surprised, very good here today.
Great cross from Mukiele - but Brobbey just can’t reach it. That was a nice bit of play.
Good cross from Talbi on the left defended well.
70 mins
Amad finds space and plays a clever cutback to Casemiro, but he blazes over the bar from the edge of the box.
A long throw runs to Talbi and though his connection is good, the shot is blocked.
Man Utd sweep forward and that’s good from Sadiki and then Xhaka to snuff out the break.
65 mins
Sunderland struggling to make any inroads in this second half, you have to say.
63 mins
A Sunderland corner is cleared to the edge of the box, where Trai Hume blazes wide.
Man Utd then make a double sub. Dorgu and Cunha on for Mount and Dalot.
The wind has picked up and is starting to cause a bit of havoc for the players.
Fernandes clips the back of Traore’s legs, but the contact is minimal.
Sunderland now make a triple sub. Traore off, Mayenda on.
Brobbey and Talbi also on for Masuaku and Isidor.
Big call.
Traore booked for diving as he beats Lammens to a loose ball. Or so it appeared.
Sunderland play themselves into trouble from the goal kick and Ballard has to do well to nick the ball away from Mbuemo as he drives through the heart of the pitch.
Huge chance for Utd.
Mbuemo cuts inside the box and has the whole goal to aim at, but connects poorly and drags it well wide of the far post.