A number of Sunderland stars feature in the Championship's best players this season - according to the stats experts.

The closing stages of the Championship season are rapidly approaching and there are several Sunderland stars that could be considered as the Black Cats player of the season.

With the race for promotion into the Premier League still very much alive, the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin have all impressed throughout a campaign that has brought progress under new head coach Regis Le Bris. Little was known of the former Lorient boss when he was named as permanent successor to former Sunderland manager Michael Beale during the summer - but he has brought a serious improvement from where the Black Cats were sat 12 months ago.

Despite some recent underwhelming results that have lessened the opportunity of automatic promotion into the top flight, it would be fair to state that Le Bris has coaxed improvement out of several of the players he inherited and his squad has also been boosted with a number of arrivals. The loan deals that brought Sheffield United defender Chris Mepham and French forward Wilson Isidor to Wearside have paid off and the latter has now been converted into a permanent switch. Enzo Le Fee also impressed during his introduction to life at the Stadium of Light before an injury limited the impact he has made since joining on loan from Serie A giants Roma.

Sitting fourth in the Championship table as the final international break of the season takes place, there is little wonder a number of Black Cats players are ranked amongst the top 25 players across the Championship so far this season. With just over two months remaining before the final whistle is blown on the campaign, we take a look with average ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Who are the top 20 best players in the Championship this season?

1. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) - 7.26 2. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - 7.22 3. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.18 4. Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 7.17 5. Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) - 7.14 6. Luke McNally (Bristol City) - 7.13 7. Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) - 7.12 8. Haji Wright (Coventry City) - 7.10 9. Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) - 7.10 10. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) - 7.08 11. Manor Solomon (Leeds United) - 7.07 12. Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) - 7.07 13. Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) - 7.06 14. Josh Brownhill (Burnley) - 7.05 15. Dan James (Leeds United) - 7.05 16. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) - 7.04 17. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) - 7.04 18. Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) - 7.03 19. Harrison Burrows (Sheffield United) - 7.03 20. Jake Cooper (Millwall) - 7.03 21. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.03 22. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) - 7.02 23. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 7.01 24. Scott Twine (Bristol City) - 7.01 25. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) - 7.00