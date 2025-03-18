Jude Bellingham shares Instagram post with Sunderland starlet Jobe from England camp

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is currently away on international duty.

England talisman Jude Bellingham has shared a photo to social media alongside Sunderland starlet and younger brother Jobe as the pair prepare to represent the Three Lions at their respective age levels this month.

Both siblings have travelled to St. George’s Park this week, with Jude set to represent the senior side in a World Cup qualification double-header against Albania and Latvia, while Jobe will turn out for the U21s in matches against France and Portugal. And while the pair are involved in different squads, they have still found time to meet up during their preparations for the coming fixtures. Taking to Instagram, Jude shared a post to his story in which he can be seen in the gym alongside his brother.

This international break is a significant one for England insofar that it will be the first time Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his new squad. For his part, Jude Bellingham is likely to add to the 40 international caps he has already amassed at the age of 21. Meanwhile, Jobe will be looking to impress once more having caught the eye during his first foray into U21s football late last year.

What has Jude Bellingham previously said about Jobe Bellingham and England?

Speaking in an interview for his YouTube documentary series last year, the elder Bellingham admitted that it is his ambition to one day play for England beside his younger sibling.

He said: “Because we're of a similar age and we've played together for so long - in the street and on tufts of grass - to play with my brother for England, that would be the biggest dream of my life. “That would mean more than any of the trophies, especially if we managed to do it on a consistent basis and play at a major tournament together, win things together. Honestly, nothing would even get close to that, nothing.”

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about the international break?

With several of his squad heading out on international duty this week, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that he is hopeful that his players won’t be too badly affected by fatigue upon their return.

He said: "We will have many players away with the international teams so it will be quite a small group here [at the Academy of Light]. It will be a good opportunity I think to manage individually these players. They can have a specific programme tailored for them.

"It's not easy to manage the players when they go way but Kristjaan and the coaches can have conversations with the national teams and their coaches. From the beginning of the season, more often the conversations have been really positive. This has been really good and so I'm hopeful that this will be the case again."

