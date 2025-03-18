The former striker won promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland under Roy Keane in 2007

Former Sunderland striker David Connolly has warned that supporters will not easily be fooled should standards drop at the club.

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship under head coach Régis Le Bris, having finished 16th in the league the previous campaign. Though the Wearsiders’ form has dipped lately, the general consensus amongst fans is that the Frenchman has done a good job on Wearside.

Speaking to The Echo earlier in the season, Connolly - who won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship with the club under Roy Keane - delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s improvement this season but also warned that fans would not be easily fooled should standards slip.

“There's only so much time you can devote to – you can devote to sort of watching everything,” Connolly told The Echo when asked about keeping up to date with Sunderland. “But, of course, a club dear, you know, dear to my heart. I have two of my kids born in Sunderland and very happy memories, so I do follow them.”

Connolly added: “I know there have been a few draws, but, you know, I would say well ahead of the curve of obviously where they're expected to be this season, they have even been at the top of the pile at some points. They have done very, very well, and the new manager looks to have come in and had a real impact (compared to last season).”

Connolly also suggested that Sunderland’s recruitment model had helped Le Bis. He said: “For example, bringing Jobe in for a relatively cheap – it looks like a masterstroke, and they've obviously got a few things right, but a few things wrong as well along the way. I think the Sunderland fans are smart and bright. They love their football. They're not easily fooled.”

