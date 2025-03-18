Chelsea have been linked with a move for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham in recent weeks

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged the Blues to avoid a summer swoop for Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham.

The teenager has been linked with a whole host of clubs in recent months following an impressive campaign at the Stadium of Light. Recently, Chelsea have been touted as admirers of the England U21 international, with suggestions from some online outlets that they have established themselves as frontrunners in the race to prise him away from Wearside at the end of the season.

But despite being a fan of Bellingham’s, former World Cup winner Petit has suggested that Enzo Maresca’s side should be hesitant about rushing into a deal for the Sunderland talent.

What did Emmanuel Petit say about Chelsea’s transfer interest in Jobe Bellingham?

Speaking to YaySweepstakes.com, as relayed by Goal, the Frenchman said: “I have a lot of respect for Jobe Bellingham, but he isn’t ready to play for Chelsea, they cannot be compared to Sunderland in any way. It would be a jump of three or four steps, he is doing great things at Sunderland and has been linked to many top clubs, but he wouldn’t be right for Chelsea. That shouldn’t be their priority.”

What else has been said about Jobe Bellingham leaving Sunderland for Chelsea?

Interestingly, former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has also suggested that Chelsea would be an ill-advised destination for Bellingham were he to leave Sunderland this summer.

Speaking during a recent appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: “It's about the player development. As soon as you say Chelsea, alarm bells start ringing for me. How many players have gone there and it just hasn’t worked out? People like, I don't know, Danny Drinkwater. There's loads of them, isn't there? There's dozens over the years who go there and then you never see them again.

“Please, whatever you do, don't go there. If you're going to leave us, don't go there. It's a problem, I think, it's a Premier League problem. He's been playing brilliantly. He's really great to watch and you can understand why teams are interested in him, but does he want to be playing in Premier League football yet? I suppose it's a big step, but you've got to get it right and it's really difficult.

“That's why I think so many players like his brother go to these German teams now because they don't have as big a squad, they don't spend as much money in the transfer market. You would see that more as a better move for him than going to the Premier League where they've got these huge squads and you can be second or third in line.”

