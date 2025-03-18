The Sunderland youngster is enjoying life in the first team under head coach Régis Le Bris

Sunderland youngster Harrison Jones has named the first-team stalwart helping him every day in training under Régis Le Bris.

The Frenchman handed the Wearsider his first Sunderland appearance against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of the season. Le Bris also started Jones at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup against Stoke City in January, before handing the youngster his first minutes in the Championship away to Sheffield Wednesday recently.

The 20-year-old, as well as training with Le Bris’ senior squad and being named on the bench regularly, remains the captain of Sunderland’s under-21s and started for Graeme Murty’s side as they defeated Leeds United 3-0 in the Premier League 2 at Eppleton CW on Monday.

Jones played up front in the false nine position, which yielded good results. Normally and attacking midfielder, the boyhood Sunderland fan managed to get his name on the scoresheet and also provided an assist for 17-year-old Finn Geragusian’s second goal of the evening.

“I feel like I’m really growing in the group and beginning to express myself,” he said. “Luke O’Nien is one of a kind, but he’s unbelievable. He helps me every day and gives me so much confidence – he’s been a massive help and tells me where I can do better.”

Jones continued: “I am really grateful for everyone’s backing. The rest of the lads have been really good to me all season. I know this is just the start. I want to keep working to earn the trust of all the coaches. Playing in front of the supporters is everything I’ve dreamed of.”