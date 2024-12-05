Sunderland launch generous 'Gift the Game' supporter initiative this Christmas

Sunderland are looking to make it a merry Christmas for as many supporters as possible this year

Sunderland have launched a new initiative allowing supporters to purchase match tickets that can then be donated to local charities this Christmas.

The “Gift the Game” scheme is aimed at ensuring nobody on Wearside misses out on football this festive period, and gives fans the opportunity to buy a ticket for a fellow Mackem ahead of the Black Cats’ clash with Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday December 21st. Tickets purchased through “Gift the Game” will be distributed by local charities throughout the region, including the Foundation of Light and Salvation Army.

Speaking about the charitable drive, Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce, said: “We continue to be immensely grateful for the backing our supporters provide at the Stadium of Light and away from home, but we also recognise that this can be one of the most challenging times of the year for many within our community. Some fans have already been in touch to donate tickets ahead of the festive period and as a club, it is only right that we facilitate a way for all fans to have an opportunity to support our team.”

As well as match tickets, there are a range of other “Gift the Game” options available to individuals and businesses wishing to contribute this Christmas, from stadium tours to 12-game season tickets. Fans can donate via a dedicated section of the club’s official website by clicking here. The deadline to purchase a ticket ahead of Norwich’s visit to Wearside is Wednesday December 18th at 5pm.

This festive period promises to be a busy one for Regis Le Bris and his promotion-chasing Black Cats. Following on from their meeting with Norwich, Sunderland will travel to Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, Stoke City on December 29th, and then host Sheffield United in a reverse of last Friday’s narrow defeat at Bramall Lane on New Year’s Day.