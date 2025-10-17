A round-up of the latest Sunderland-related news

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans are being urged to mark the opening of the city’s new bridge, Keel Crossing, with a march from the city centre to the Stadium of Light ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The ribbon will finally be cut on the eagerly anticipated project this weekend, notably reducing the amount of time it will take to reach the ground from Sunderland itself. And in response to the opening, fan groups This Is Wearside, A Love Supreme, and Roker Report are urging supporters to gather in Keel Square an hour before kick-off to take part in a walk to the stadium together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement reads: “This Saturday marks a special moment for the city… the official opening of Keel Crossing! Be in Keel Square before 2pm. At 2pm, we'll march across the new bridge and into the Stadium. Let’s ignite our colours, bring the passion, bring the noise, and make it fierce. This is our city. Our new path. Our club. Our Wearside.”

Ross Stewart suffers injury setback

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has suffered yet another injury setback as his rotten run of fitness misfortune continues. The Scot is currently on the books at Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton having signed for the Saints from the Black Cats in 2023.

Since then, however, a series of complaints have kept him sidelined for the majority of his stint on the south coast. Across the breadth of the 2023/24 campaign, Stewart missed 31 games due to injury, and last term he was absent from a further 27. Indeed, at the time of writing, he has registered just 27 outings, scoring three times.

And now, according to head coach Will Still, the striker look set for another extended spell on the treatment table. Stewart was substituted during the first half of Southampton’s recent 1-1 draw with Derby County, and is now expected to be out until January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Still said: "Ross is out for a substantial period. I don't think we'll see him on the pitches before the new year which is a big blow, the injury is his hamstring and linked to his tendon which is not the best news. We have looked really positive and good with him up there in the last few games."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Tony Mowbray set for Stadium of Light appearance

And finally, former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is set to return to the Stadium of Light for a talk in December. The hugely popular coach was in charge on Wearside between August 2022 and December of the following year, guiding the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs in the process.

Mowbray remains much-loved amongst the Mackem faithful, and is schedule to speak at this year’s Sunderland Former Player Association’s Christmas Charity fundraiser. The event will take place in the Stadium of Light's Montgomery Suite on Thursday, December 11th at 7pm. Guest appearances are also planned from several leading SAFC personalities, and funds will again be raised for good causes close to the hearts of the SFPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £32.50 per person, or £300 for a table of 10, and can be purchased by contacting 07881 531571 or [email protected].