What's happening to celebrate Keel Crossing opening in Sunderland

It’s captured the attention of the city as it’s made its way across the Wear.

Now, two years after work began on the new River Wear crossing, people will be able to use the bridge daily from Saturday, October 18.

After opening for one day in August for the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, the bridge closed to allow contractor Volker Stevin to finish feature lighting and cosmetic works.

Now, the £31 million landmark footbridge, which connects the city centre with Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light, will permanently open at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Coinciding with the SAFC / Wolves match, it will see a sea of red and white as fans make their way to the stadium.

Here’s a rundown of the celebrations to mark the city’s newest landmark:

Keel Square: Keel Square will be alive with activity ahead of kick off, with family-friendly entertainment taking place from 12pm.

Archive SAFC footage will be screened on the Expo Sunderland Pavilion with live entertainment and a meet and greet with former players also taking place in the build-up to kick off.

Fan Parade: At 2pm, an SAFC fan parade - led by This Is Wearside - will depart from Keel Square and will continue over the Keel Crossing to Sheepfolds and the Stadium of Light.

Half-price pints: From this weekend, The Engine Room and The Dun Cow will be just a five-minute walk from the Sheepfolds, giving fans an additional 15 minutes of drinking time on matchdays – just enough time to squeeze in an extra pint before kick-off.

To celebrate “15-minutes of added time”, both pubs will be offering a 50% discount on all draught between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on Saturday.

Unity in the Community: Also taking place in the city on Saturday is the first day of the Unity in the Community Weekender.

As part of the festival, Sunderland Minster will host arts, crafts, food and family-friendly activities on Saturday from 11am to 2pm on Saturday.