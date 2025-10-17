Sunderland host Wolves at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Merson has backed Sunderland to continue their fine start to the season with a win over struggling Wolves on Saturday afternoon, but Chris Sutton believes that the Black Cats will drop points at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris’ men have taken 11 points from their opening seven matches, and sit ninth in the table heading into the weekend. A win on home soil would take them 12 points clear of their visitors, who have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and who remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitor Pereira’s side have accrued just two points so far this term, but both of their draws have come in their two most recent top flight outings, suggesting a slight upturn in form. Just prior to the international break, Wanderers battled to an admirable point against Brighton and Hove Albion, and the week before that, they held high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

What have Paul Merson and Chris Sutton said ahead of Sunderland vs Wolves?

Nevertheless, Merson believes that Sunderland will have too much for their opponents on Saturday. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “This is an absolute cup final of the highest level. If Sunderland win, they go 12 points clear of Wolves. That lead will take some catching, especially if you're a team like Wolves, who are still searching for their first win of the Premier League season!

“Everyone will say there are still 30 games left after this gameweek, but 12 points is such a humungous gap. Just imagine this, if you give Manchester City a 12-point lead at the top now, will you still back Liverpool or Arsenal to win the title? I don't think so, that's the difference a lead like that makes in this league!

“When you think of it, Wolves have been a bit unlucky this season. They took the lead and conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games against Tottenham and Brighton, respectively. I don't think they are a million miles off it, so this is still a dangerous game for Sunderland. I'm going to back Sunderland here only because of the result they got against Aston Villa, despite going down to 10 men. They are solid at home and I expect them to keep things tight at the back and nick a win in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Merson has predicted a 1-0 victory for the home side, but in his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, Sutton has opted for a 1-1 draw and a sharing of the spoils. He said: “Firstly, huge apologies to Sunderland fans. After all the stick I got from them for being so negative about them this season, I knew that as soon as I backed them to win a game, the wheels would come off - and that's exactly what happened against Manchester United.

“It just shows that they are better off with me writing their team off, so they should probably welcome my prediction for this game. This week, they are at home to Wolves, who are bottom of the table without a win, but the Black Cats have picked up a few injuries and their squad strength is a little bit of a concern.

“United deserved to beat them before the international break - and it's not often you say that about United, is it? - but I was impressed by Regis le Bris because he did not make any excuses afterwards. Sunderland need to get back on track but I don't think they will find it straightforward against a Wolves side who have drawn their last two games. There is not going to be a lot in this, and even I can't pick a winner.”