Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has been reflecting on his time with the club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has lavished praise on the club, claiming that he wouldn’t trade his experience of playing for the Black Cats “for anything”.

After signing from FC Utrecht on a free transfer in 2017, the Dutchman spent a difficult two years on Wearside, registering just 28 appearances as he battled injury and the harsh reality of long stints out of the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruiter was also part of the squad that suffered relegation to the League One from the Championship, but despite all of the challenges he faced, the stopper - now 38 - has nothing but kind words for his old club.

What has Robbin Ruiter said about Sunderland?

In a fresh interview with Café Galgenwaard, as quoted by Utrecht Fans, Ruiter was asked about his time with Sunderland, to which he responded: “Wouldn’t have traded that experience for anything.

“I had a truly fantastic time at FC Utrecht, and that was also my best period in terms of sport, but the international adventure always appealed. I was very close to a move to Norwich City, and then I finally went to Sunderland. What a club. The experience in England is much greater than in the Netherlands anyway, but it’s also a truly people’s club.

“If you go to the supermarket during the week, you’ll see hundreds of people wearing Sunderland shirts. People only go to work for the football. That’s much less the case in the Netherlands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruiter also opened up on the impact Netflix documentary Sunderland ‘Til I Die had on both his own levels of fame and the Black Cats’ broader recognition across the globe. He added, somewhat tongue-in-cheek: “The only downside is that they included my biggest blunder from six angles.

“If you see the reaction that caused… If you were in Spain or Italy, they recognised me from the series. That’s incredible. Such a huge success. It’s shown in 52 countries, and people still talk about it.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Sunderland’s current goalkeeping situation?

Speaking during a recent appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked about Sunderland’s current goalkeeping situation, pundit Marco Gabbiadini said: “Look, I think [Anthony] Patterson is a goalkeeper who, you know, he hasn't played Premier League football yet, but I thought he did very well for us in the Championship and had good stats. We weren’t a team that conceded lots of goals, so I think he will feel a little bit upset that he hasn't had the opportunity, but we have found a goalkeeper [Robin Roefs], and where the chance comes in, we've managed to sign him, because you'd be surprised if there weren't other teams who were watching him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a bit surprised because I think he'd only played something like 32 games or something. Patterson has more experience than him, but he's come in and he's just obviously one of these people who is born to do the job, because he's agile, he moves his feet quick. Look, how he dealt with the Aston Villa goal wasn't great, although it was an excellent shot and it had a bit of swerve on it. There's been a couple of little moments where he could have got caught out, but got away with it. That's the life of a goalkeeper, but it's a nice position I think we've got. There's two of them there who I think we trust in.”