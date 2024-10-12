Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland could be in for a busy January, if ChatGPT is to be believed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January transfer window fast approaching, rumours of incoming signings remain fairly thin on the ground for Sunderland.

While there is tentative talk of a potential reunion with veteran midfielder and academy graduate Jordan Henderson, for the most part, the Black Cats have been kept out of the firing line of gossip columnists and online in-the-know merchants of late. With that in mind, we thought we’d turn to AI to see who it believes Sunderland could be interested in by the time the new year rolls around. Here are five possible suggestions from ChatGPT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Daniel Iversen - Leicester City

ChatGPT says: “A young keeper with Championship experience.”

The Echo says: The goalkeeper was linked with Sunderland last year, with the suggestion being that he would be offered up as part of a swap deal for Anthony Patterson. Nothing ever materialised, of course, but perhaps if the Black Cats stopper does end up leaving, Iversen could be a decent replacement option. At 27, it feels like calling him “young” might be pushing it a touch though.

Liam Lindsay - Preston North End

ChatGPT says: “A solid centre-back with Championship experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo says: Sunderland are fairly well-stocked at the heart of defence, but even if they did feel the need to recruit in January, a move for 28-year-old Lindsay feels a tad unrealistic given their recruitment model and the profile of player they already have on the books at the Stadium of Light.

Jaden Bogle - Leeds United

ChatGPT says: “Right-back with a good attacking threat and experience in the league.”

The Echo says: By contrast, full-back is an area where Sunderland undoubtedly need a body or two in the winter window. Whether Leeds United would be willing to sell a summer signing to a potential promotion rival, however, is another matter entirely.

Max Bird - Bristol City

ChatGPT says: “Young and talented, with a strong work ethic and vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo says: Bird has looked fairly impressive in the centre of the park for Bristol City this season, and at 24, he is only just entering the prime of his career. Sunderland are remarkably well-equipped in the engine room, however, so don’t be surprised if they focus their attentions elsewhere.

Troy Parrott - AZ Alkmaar

ChatGPT says: “Young forward looking for regular game time, can provide pace and creativity.”

The Echo says: Probably not one for this winter, given that he has only just arrived in the Netherlands, but after bagging five goals in his first eight outings, you suspect that there will be more than a few English clubs keeping tabs on the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.