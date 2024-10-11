Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to the Championship season and sit top of the table after nine games after winning six of those fixtures. Régis Le Bris arrived ahead of the new campaign as something of an unknown quantity after a lengthy manager search.

However, the 48-year-old has hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland entered the international break on the back of a dramatic draw with Leeds United last week. The hosts looked set for defeat until Alan Browne’s ball into the box deflected off defender Junior Firpo and found its way past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, in what was a big error from the visiting number one.

Le Bris said after the game: “Everyone on the pitch can make a mistake but I think for the goalkeeper and striker, when you make a big mistake the consequences are very important. It happened today and we are happy for the final result because I think it was a tough game against a strong team. In the end I think we deserved that draw because even if the goal is lucky, for the whole balance of the game, the way we played and the way we adapted our structure it was a good point for us.”