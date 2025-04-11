Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Sunderland star Jack Clarke has been linked with a shock exit from Ipswich Town

Earlier this week, reports emerged suggesting that former Sunderland winger Jack Clarke could be set for an exit from new club Ipswich Town during the summer transfer window, less than a year after he left the Stadium of Light for Portman Road.

The 24-year-old has endured a patchy debut campaign in the Premier League, and has been limited to just eight starts in the top flight under Kieran McKenna. Across all competitions, he has registered three goals and six assists in 29 outings, although it is worth pointing out that all three of his strikes have come in the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, according to Football Insider, Clarke is a target for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, who are said to be interested in carving out a deal for the wide man in some capacity over the coming months. But what would a transfer mean for Sunderland, and why might it be better if their one-time talisman stays put for a while longer? Here’s everything you need to know...

What has been said about Jack Clarke’s transfer future at Ipswich Town?

In an update on Thursday, online outlet Football Insider reported that PSV, who competed in this season’s Champions League, have taken an interest in Clarke, and could look to prise him away from Ipswich this summer - less than a year into the five-year deal he penned with the club back in August.

It is understood that his suitors are open to the prospect of either a loan or a permanent agreement for Clarke. For their part, it is claimed that the Tractor Boys are likely to want to recoup a significant chunk of the £15 million fee they paid to Sunderland for the wide man’s services.

What would Jack Clarke’s potential exit mean for Sunderland?

The long and the short of it is that Sunderland could lose out on a sell-on fee if Clarke leaves Ipswich for less than the £15 million the Tractor Boys initially paid for the attacker.

As The Echo reported at the time of his exit from Wearside, a sell-on clause of around 15% was attached to Clarke’s transfer to Suffolk, with Sunderland's hierarchy determined to protect themselves in the event of their former player thriving at Portman Road and moving on again for a significant sum in future. However, given the limited impact that Clarke has had at Ipswich this season, it seems unlikely that his new club would make much - if any - profit on their investment.

Then, of course, there is the small matter of add-ons. At the time, it was understood that alongside the basic £15 million Ipswich paid up front for Clarke, there were a number of additional fees also folded into the deal, dependent on various milestones and conditions being met. Around £3 million in further add-ons was expected to be realised over the first year or so of his spell in Suffolk, with the potential for an additional £2 million to be realised in final add-ons - though they were deemed less likely to be triggered.

Again, though, given his relatively limited game time and return in front of goal, it remains to be seen how much of that additional £5 million has found its way back to Sunderland, and it goes without saying that should Clarke leave for the Netherlands over the coming months, then the Black Cats can probably wave goodbye to pocketing it at any point further down the line.

