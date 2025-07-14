Sunderland interested in Serie A star with 'concrete interest' from Newcastle United

The latest transfer talk from Sunderland as the Black Cats continue their preparations for the Premier League.

Sunderland have been named as the latest addition to a growing list of clubs to be linked with a move for a Serie A midfielder.

The Black Cats have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window that was kickstarted by a £20 million club record permanent deal for loan star Enzo Le Fee after he impressed during the second half of last season. That record was quickly broken by the £30 million signing of Habib Diarra and the Strasbourg midfielder has been followed by the additions of Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki and Reinildo Mandava.

Only Diarra and Le Fee featured in Sunderland’s opening pre-season friendly at National League North neighbours South Shields as Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi all found the net in a 4-0 win at the 1st Cloud Arena. Le Bris admitted in the aftermath of the win that further new additions were required during the remainder of the summer transfer window as his side prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Speaking after Saturday’s 4-0 win at South Shields, the Black Cats boss said: “I think we need to reinforce the squad. It’s obvious because the next step will be massive and we need to reinforce the squad. So only one (new signing) played today and the next weeks we will have one, two, three, four, progressively, more players on the pitch. So the connection, we have to build the connection to build the physical connection as well. It is always better (to get signings in early) but the market decides for us. I would like a full squad available but it’s never like that so we will see in the next week.”

The most recent transfer speculation has linked Sunderland with a move for Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khanouss - but reports in Italy have suggested the Black Cats are keen on Fiorentina star Amir Richardson. The nine-times capped Morocco international made 39 appearances during his first season with the Serie A club and was recently suggested as a target for Newcastle United as AfricaFoot claimed the Magpies had a ‘concrete interest’ in the 23-year-old.

However, as per Fiorentina News, Italian news outlet La Repubblica has revealed Sunderland and Premier League rivals Brentford are both showing an interest in Richardson. However, any interested parties could face a wait to pursue a deal as the report also reveals new Fiorentina head coach Stefano Pioli is keen to assess the midfielder before making a decision over his future.

Everton and Sunderland eye Italy international

Amir Richardson is not the only Serie A midfielder to be linked with a move to Sunderland in recent days.

A report from TBR Football has suggested the Black Cats, Everton, Burnley, Brighton, Fulham and Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are all ‘showing an interest’ in securing a loan deal for Spezia holding midfielder Salvatore Esposito.

The report claims the once-capped Italy international is being ‘lined up for a move to England’ and suggests talks have already taken place over a loan exit - but also reveals ‘a permanent deal can not be ruled out’.