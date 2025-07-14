Sunderland welcomed Niall Huggins back to the fold on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Early in Sunderland's return to pre-season action at South Shields, the ball was played into Niall Huggins and the hosts triggered an aggressive press.

Under pressure Huggins turned, beat his man and fired a perfect through ball for Enzo Le Fée who carried it all the way into the box and very nearly scored. There were plenty of positives for Sunderland on the day but no sight was more heartening than Huggins back out on the pitch and showing the dynamism that has for so long marked him out as such an exciting prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a big moment for Huggins, returning from the major injury he suffered against Coventry City back in December 2023. The full back had been close to returning at the end of last season but Sunderland opted for caution and though it remains early days in his comeback, all that hard work looks to be paying off.

"It's been great to be back out there," Huggins said.

"The main thing was just not to put too much pressure on myself and just enjoy myself. You take it for granted when you are playing and fit. I just wanted to enjoy it. I'm feeling good.

"It's really underestimated how tough it is mentally. I had a good run of games, I thought I was going to take off from there then it happens from nowhere and it's out of your control. It's been a tough road back, I've had so many ups and downs. I'm just appreciative to be back on the pitch and to be able to play football again. That's what I love to do."

Huggins thought he was back to his very best before that injury against Coventry City, coming through a hugely frustrating run of issues to establish himself as a key player in the first half of that campaign. To face that long road back to fitness was a testing time and Huggins had to watch on as Sunderland progressed to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, it's trying to feel part of the squad [is the hardest part]," he said.

"When you're out you try and do as much as you can to be part of it but sometimes it just feels impossible.

"When you're fit, there's no better feeling than winning games with your teammates. It's tough to get to the same level as everyone else when you don't feel like you've impacted that. That's the thing I've found tough and I've worked with a lot of people on the mental side, just to try and help cope with it.

"Everyone around the club has been amazing, the lads I've been amazing and I still enjoyed coming in every day. But it is a tough mental battle. It's the ups and downs, it's a rollercoaster, the highs and lows. But I've built up a lot of resilience. When you're out for a long time you build a lot of resilience. Hopefully I take that through life. Different challenges will come but I know I've had some really tough times and I've got through them and come out the other end stronger."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positive for Huggins is that superb form he showed at the start of the 2023/24 campaign proved he can come back from such a long lay-off, and not just compete for a place but keep it with strong performances.

Huggins said: "100%. That's the difference this time, knowing I can play in a team that's competed and play consistently. That's given me that confidence and it will help coming back knowing what level I can play at when I'm at my best.

"Pre-season is about sharpening up and getting back to the level I was.

"You have days when you come back in from training and think 'I was rubbish today'. Your awareness can be a little bit slower. But it's about having that confidence in yourself. I have that extra motivation now to get back to where I was. I know I can play at that level and I have played at that level. The more reps I get in, it will all come back. I'm looking forward to the rest of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pre-season for anyone is huge. Getting a full pre-season, being able to test yourself, everything is tough and it builds you to the point where you start the season in the best shape you can be. Having that again, hopefully I'll go into the season the fittest I've been in a while, which is obviously a big positive."

How Régis Le Bris helped Niall Huggins through his recovery from injury

Huggins thanked head coach Régis Le Bris and assistant head coach Pedro Ribeiro for their encouragement throughout his recovery, and for making clear that he would have a chance to prove his worth when fit.

"I've always felt with Régis and Pedro that they've backed me," he said.

"They weren't here when I was playing but it's always felt like they knew what I could do and what type of player I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's always come in and checked on me throughout the injury. For a manager it must be hard to have that balance but as a player it's all you can ask for. He's done that all the way throughout and I'm massively appreciative of that. Now I get the chance to show what I can do."

Huggins understandably doesn't quite feel back to his very best yet, but has the platform to kick on as Sunderland step up their pre-season campaign.

"I think it will build more and more through pre-season," he said.

"I just came in today looking to enjoy myself. Before the game I was putting too much pressure on but speaking to my family and girlfriend they just told me to enjoy myself. It's what I love to do and I haven't done it for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today was just about enjoying myself and as pre-season goes on it will build to get back to where I was and where I want to be."

Your next Sunderland read: Kristjaan Speakman issues major Sunderland transfer update