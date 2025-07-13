Sunderland are set to sanction a significant number of transfer departures this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will tell their squad early whether they will be involved in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The Black Cats have made a fast start to the transfer window, signing six players before the pre-season trip to Portugal next week. Only Habib Diarra was able to make his debut as the Black Cats started pre-season with a 4-0 win over South Shields, and a number of defensive injuries meant that many fringe players from last season were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris says is using the first two weeks of pre season to give everyone a chance to build their fitness and prove they can play a part next season, but insists he will be ruthless after the trip to Portugal.

"We'll see for every player." Le Bris said.

"I told them that the first two weeks we are dedicated to [their] connection. After that we'll have to be clear. Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here. We'll decide early."

One of the players whose future Sunderland are weighing up is Nectar Triantis, who is back on Wearside after a very successful loan at Hibs last season. The Scottish club would like to bring him back this season but the 22-year-old is keen to first see if he has a part to play at Sunderland.

Le Bris said: "For Nectar, he had a good season last season. He played well on loan. It's the same for everyone, let's use these two first weeks to understand where they are exactly. Then we will decide for everyone."

Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland players available for transfer this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris nevertheless confirmed that the senior players who featured in the 2-2 draw with Gateshead at Hebburn Town are set to leave the club this summer.

Joe Anderson, Ian Poveda, Nazariy Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Luis Hemir were all involved in the first game of the day, with Sunderland's side mostly made up of development players.

"Yes, absolutely [they can leave]," Le Bris said.

"We split the squad with the players who really need to find game time. For the others, it's fair to say we need to assess their level right now, assess the squad and see after that."