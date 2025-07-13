Premier League spend so far by club and how Sunderland compare after £100m splurge

How does Sunderland's summer transfer window spend compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters got a first look at one of their latest club record signing after former Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra produced a promising display in Saturday’s pre-season friendly win against National League North neighbours South Shields.

The signing of the four-times capped Senegal international proved to be just one of a number of impressive additions made by the Black Cats as they continue their preparations for their return to the Premier League. Within weeks of the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, the Black Cats completed the club record addition of loan signing Enzo Le Fee before setting a new high with the signing of Diarra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava has joined on a free transfer and midfielder Noah Sadiki and winger Chemsdine Talbi have joined from Union SG and Club Brugge respectively. The spending continued before the weekend when Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra moved to Wearside in the reported £20 million deal six months after the Black Cats initially signalled their interest in the Ivory Coast star.

The latter of those deals is believed to have taken Sunderland’s spending above the £100 million mark and, as it stands, they are one of the biggest spenders in the Premier League during the summer transfer window - but how does their spending compare to their rivals across the top flight of the English game?

Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, Christian Norgaard - Brentford Total Spend: £75.5m (as per TransferMarkt)

Aston Villa

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa, Zepiqueno Redmond - Feyenoord Total Spend: £6m (as per TransferMarkt)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth

Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient, Adrien Truffert - Rennes Total Spend: £11.7m (as per TransferMarkt)

Brentford

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord Total Spend: £48.3m (as per TransferMarkt)

Brighton and Hove Albion

Tommy Watson was sold to Brighton from Sunderland for around £10m

Maxim De Cuyper - Club Brugge, Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven, Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona, Tom Watson - Sunderland, Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos, Nils Ramming - Eintracht Frankfurt Total Spend: £69.1m (as per TransferMarkt)

Burnley

Kyle Walker - Manchester City, Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, Zian Flemming - Millwall, Max Weiss - Karlsruher, Jacob Bruun Larsen - Stuttgart, undisclosed Total Spend: £63.9m (as per TransferMarkt)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea

Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, Joao Pedro - Brighton, Liam Delap - Ipswich, Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, Dario Essugo - Sporting, Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg Total Spend: £210.7m (as per TransferMarkt)

Crystal Palace

Walter Benitez - PSV Eindhoven, Borna Sosa - Ajax Total Spend: £2.0m (as per TransferMarkt)

Everton

Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, Thierno Barry - Villarreal Total Spend: £38.9m (as per TransferMarkt)

Fulham

None Total Spend: £0

Leeds United

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, Jaka Bijol - Udinese, Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille Total Spend: £30.75m (as per TransferMarkt)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool

Freddie Woodman is unveiled as a Liverpool player after he signs for Liverpool Football Club on June 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth, Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen, Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia, Freddie Woodman - Preston, free Total Spend: £184.7m (as per TransferMarkt)

Manchester City

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, Rayan Cherki - Lyon Total Spend: £113.0m (as per TransferMarkt)

Manchester United

Matheus Cunha - Wolves, Diego Leon - Cerro Porteno Total Spend: Total Spend: £67.6m (as per TransferMarkt)

Newcastle United

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest Antonio Cordero - Malaga Total Spend: £55.0m (as per TransferMarkt)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest

Igor Jesus - Botafogo, Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, Jair Cunha - Botafogo Total Spend: £20.4m (as per TransferMarkt)

Sunderland

Enzo Le Fee in action against QPR. Pic by Chris Fryatt | Chris Fryatt

Simon Adingra - Brighton, Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, Enzo Le Fee - Roma, Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, Chesmine Talbi - Club Brugge Total Spend: £100.15m (as per TransferMarkt)

Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin Danso - RC Lens, Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split, Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale, Mohammed Kudus - West Ham Total Spend: £121.50m (as per TransferMarkt)

West Ham United

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, Daniel Cummings - Celtic Total Spend: £34.6m (as per TransferMarkt)

Fer Lopez - Celta Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo Total Spend: £43.2m (as per TransferMarkt)