Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler says Simon Adingra’s desire for regular first-team football was the driving force behind his £21million move to Sunderland.

The 23-year-old winger was officially unveiled by the Black Cats earlier this week, becoming the latest high-profile addition to Régis Le Bris’ Premier League squad. It is understood the deal is worth around £21million, making Adingra Sunderland’s most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Adingra made 73 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, scoring 12 goals, after arriving from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in 2022. He spent the 2022–23 campaign on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium before returning to The Amex, where he became a regular under Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking following the confirmation of the transfer from Brighton to Sunderland earlier this week, Seagulls boss Hürzeler said: “I have enjoyed working with Simon and he’s made a significant contribution during his time with the club.”

“However, he is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regularly. Given the competition we have in the wide positions, that’s not something we could guarantee. This move to Sunderland gives him that opportunity, so on behalf of everyone, I’d like to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Adingra featured 29 times in the Premier League last season – 12 of those as starts – and played in all eight of Brighton’s Europa League fixtures. He was also part of the Ivory Coast squad that lifted the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, providing both assists in the 2–1 final win over Nigeria and earning man of the match honours. His arrival on Wearside continues Sunderland’s bold recruitment drive, as the club prepares for its first season back in the top flight since 2016–17.

What has Simon Adingra said about the move to Sunderland?

Simon Adingra has revealed how his conversations with Régis Le Bris and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus convinced him to join Sunderland despite top-tier interest from across Europe.

"I've joined because of the project. I spoke to the gaffer and the owner, and they showed me interest, so I decided to come and be part of this project," he said. "I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates and getting started. It’s a pleasure to be here, and I can’t wait to get started – I hope we achieve greatness together."

Adingra, who won the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast in 2023, also revealed that a glowing recommendation from former Sunderland loanee Amad helped persuade him of the switch. He said: “I know Amad very well from the national team, and he spoke very well about this club, told me how big this club is.”

Adingra said he will bring top-tier experience, speed and output in the final third to the team in the campaign ahead. "Playing in the Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so to continue doing that is incredible," he said. “It’s a big challenge ahead – we’ll be facing top players and strong opponents - but I’m ready for it. I think my game is about dribbling and speed. Scoring goals, getting assists."