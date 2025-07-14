Jack Ross has been appointed to a major new role within Newcastle United’s hierarchy

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross has landed a significant new role within Newcastle United's footballing structure.

Ross initially joined Newcastle as head of coach development but has subsequently been working in a far broader role and has now officially been appointed as head of football strategy. Ross will report into the club's new sporting director once that appointment is made, following the departure of Paul Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle say Ross will take on 'an important leadership role that will help to develop a consistent sporting philosophy across the club. He will work within the Football Directorate alongside senior leadership across all sites, supporting communication, collaboration and the implementation of best practice across men's, women's and Academy football."

The former Sunderland boss will oversee club's strategy for loans and developing young players, with the club saying his role will help talent depth and retention at the club.

Ross said: "I am delighted to move to the role of Head of Football Strategy.

"This is an exciting opportunity to help the club build on the outstanding progress and successes it has achieved on and off the pitch in recent seasons. We have incredibly high calibre staff here across multiple pillars of the club, and I am looking forward to supporting them in this new position."

Newcastle United's statement in full

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United have appointed Jack Ross as the club's Head of Football Strategy. Reporting into a new Sporting Director, Jack will take on an important leadership role that will help to develop a consistent sporting philosophy across the club.

He will work within the Football Directorate alongside senior leadership across all sites, supporting communication, collaboration and the implementation of best practice across men's, women's and Academy football.

Having previously overseen almost 300 professional matches as a manager, Jack initially joined Newcastle United's Academy’s as Head of Coach Development in March 2023 before moving to the position of Head of Strategic Technical Football Partnerships. He has continued to provide mentorship and strategic support to key staff.

In addition to overseeing the club’s player loan and emerging talent strategy, Jack will also lead on building strategic relationships with other clubs, introducing new football development and talent pathway opportunities in the UK and overseas. The establishment of this model is aimed at enabling talent depth and retention, as well as supporting the development of Newcastle United's global brand and IP.

Your next Sunderland read: Florent Ghisolfi 'makes contact' over deal for Leicester City midfielder