The Sunderland midfielder has emerged as a doubt for Monday night’s game against Everton

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Dan Neil is an injury doubt for Everton's visit to the Stadium of Light on Monday.

A number of senior Sunderland players topped up their match sharpness in midweek as Sunderland U21s drew 2-2 with Anderlecht in the opening game of their Premier League International Cup campaign, but Neil was not one of those involved. Le Bris confirmed that was because he had suffered a concussion in a training session.

Le Bris said: "Yes [we considered playing him in the U21s game] but he had concussion from a training session. He might be available but we'll have to wait."

Omar Alderete is also going through the concussion protocols having missed last week's win over Chelsea, though he is expected to be available to face Everton on Monday. Simon Adingra will also return to the squad having been absent last weekend with a minor hamstring issue.

Neil has found opportunities for minutes limited this season but there will be chances during the Africa Cup of Nations later this year and Le Bris says the midfielder's training performances suggest he will be ready to step up.

"Yeah, for sure, they are aware of the situation [AFCON]," Le Bris said.

"It's an opportunity for them. At the minute, those players don't have the opportunity but they will have a clear opportunity in that minute. They just need to work hard and be ready for that. It's hard to say [how he will fare] because when you don't play you don't know the output exactly, but his behaviour is perfect so I'm confident."

Neil's situation is complicated by his contractual position, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

"I don't think so," Le Bris said, asked if there had been any progress on those talks.

Brian Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda played 60 minutes in the draw with Anderlecht, with Brobbey scoring Sunderland's opener. Luke O'Nien and Anthony Patterson both played the full game. Le Bris says he is encouraged by Brobbey's progress but admits he will have to be patient in his wait for a first start, with Wilson Isidor currently performing superbly well.

"It was a shared decision [for them to play]," Le Bris said.

"When you get minutes in an opportunity like that it's really positive.

"You can train every day but you don't play a full game. It was a good opportunity and they did well. Brian is getting better. I really appreciate Brian. We have different options in the squad. I think it's fair to say that some players now have momentum and don't want to break the momentum because it's so hard to play at the best level and to feel the confidence, to share references with his teammates.

"When you are a finisher, you're on the bench, you just have to accept the situation. It's part of their career because you have to show resilience and work behind the scenes, waiting for your opportunity. When the door is open, you turn and try your best because you know that this is the rule at that level. Lucha and Brian, for example, are doing really well."

