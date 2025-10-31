Sunderland resume their Premier League campaign when Everton visit the Stadium of Light on Monday

Régis Le Bris has hinted that he could yet revert to a back four for Everton's visit to the Stadium of Light on Monday night.

Le Bris started with a back five for the first time in his Sunderland tenure at Stamford Bridge, handing Lutsharel Geertruida his first start in the heart of defence. The Black Cats fought back from an early goal to seal a famous win, but the head coach says it doesn't mean the switch is permanent. He pointed out that the team have been close to playing that shape within games, highlighting Granit Xhaka's habit of dropping into the back four.

"I don't know yet, we'll see," Le Bris said of his formation dilemma.

"For Chelsea, yeah, I think before, in the beginning of the season, we used often this back five for deep block, for example using Granit who dropped into the back four, but for this game at Chelsea, it was obvious that because of their quality, we decided to press high, then to remove the mid block and to go deeper with a deep block with a back five, which worked well I think. So now for Everton it will be a new story, a new challenge, we'll see.

"Playing at home doesn't really make a difference [to the formation], because it will be another tough challenge, so after that you have to decide according to the players we have, the availability and the opponent, what will be the best plan, but we'll see."

Le Bris said that his team are working on their tactical flexibility and that he believes it could be key in their bid to avoid the drop.

"Yes, absolutely," Le Bris said.

"I think we played before with a back five so I'm not sure that it was a real surprise. But for us, it's important to manage different shapes against different opponents, different moments during the game as well and different phases because we can play with a back five in the deep block, the mid-block, change the structure in the mid-block, defend differently, higher up the pitch. So it's a question of flexibility and I think we are getting better in that part of the game."

Sunderland head coach's injury update ahead of Everton visit

Régis Le Bris has meanwhile confirmed that Omar Alderete and Simon Adingra are in conention to return to the matchday squad when Sunderland face Everton this weekend.

Alderete was absent for the first time this season at Stamford Bridge having suffered a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves a week previous, while Adingra was left out as a precaution having experienced some muscle tightness in the build up to the game.

Both have trained in the build up to Everton’s visit, however, and should retake their places in the squad.

“He’s getting better, trained normally with the squad this morning, he’s on the way,” Le Bris said of Alderete.

“He is still a doubt for Everton because he is in the concussion protocols, but we hope that he will be out of them tomorrow [on Saturday]. Simon Adingra missed the Chelsea game because he had a small hamstring injury, but it was not serious. He missed one weekend but he is available.”

Le Bris also revealed that Dan Neil has been recovering from a minor concussion suffered in training, but that he is expected to be available to face Everton on Monday night.