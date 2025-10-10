Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki missed out on DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier against Togo on Friday

Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has missed out on DR Congo’s World Cup qualifier against Togo on Friday afternoon, with the summer signing seemingly absent through injury.

The 20-year-old has made a big impact on Wearside since completing a transfer to the Stadium of Light from Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise in early July, and has been an ever-present of Regis Le Bris’ starting XI in the Premier League so far this term.

Sadiki jetted off on international duty alongside Black Cats teammate Arthur Masuaku earlier this week, with the pair facing a double header of qualifying fixtures against the aforementioned Togo and Sudan on Tuesday. Heading into Friday’s clash with Togo, the Leopards were second in their group behind Senegal.

But while Masuaku did start against Togo, Sadiki was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad, and a post to DR Congo’s official X account explained the reason for his omission as simply “infirmary”. At this stage, there is no indication as to the nature or extent of the complaint that ruled the Sunderland star out of the contest.

As things stand, the Black Cats are already facing the prospect of losing Sadiki for a run of fixtures later in the year, with the player set to take part in the African Cup of Nations from late December onwards. Depending on how far DR Congo progress in the tournament, both Sadiki and Masuaku could miss as many as eight matches.

In a similar position are Mozambique’s Reinildo Mandava, Morocco’s Chemsdine Talbi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra, Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore, and Senegal’s Habib Diarra, with all five also in contention to travel for the competition.

In the case of Diarra in particular, however, Sunderland are already facing a spell without the midfielder after he picked up a groin injury during the build-up to last month’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. A statement from the club confirmed that the 21-year-old underwent surgery for the issue, as well as stating that he is expected to be sidelined until December.

What did Noah Sadiki say about signing for Sunderland?

Speaking after his arrival on Wearside, Sadiki said: “I want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Sunderland. This is a huge club, but what convinced me was speaking to the people. They spoke about the history, what they want to build, and their belief in the part that I can play. I will bring duels, forward runs, passion, and track back. Above all else, I want to win – and I carry this desire with me every time I step onto the field. This is my team now, and I’m really happy with my decision.”

