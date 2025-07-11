Sunderland have issued a major injury update on the eve of their pre-season campaign beginning

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have announced that four players will miss the start of their Premier League campaign as they recover from injury.

They include club stalwart Luke O’Nien, who is recovering from surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United at Wembley. Sunderland’s defensive ranks for the new season are currently looking thin, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde all ruled out of the first month of the campaign. Alese is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Dennis Cirkin is recovering from a wrist problem having missed a significant period last season with a similar injury. As previously reported, Leo Hjelde is recovering from achilles surgery. Sunderland say that they expect all four to return to action after the September international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Sunderland have issued an update on when their new signings will be available to feature. Habib Diarra could make his debut at South Shields on Saturday, but Noah Sadiki and Chemsdine Talbi are still awaiting international clearance after their moves from Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge respectively. Simon Adingra won’t be involved after sealing his move from Brighton, while Reinildo has not yet linked up with his team mates following his involvement in the Club World Cup with Atletico Madrid.

There could nevertheless be some positive news for Regis Le Bris. Chris Rigg is not mentioned in the update, suggesting he is making good progress from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the U19 European Championships earlier this summer. Romaine Mundle is also fit and has been spotted in training this week after the hamstring injury he suffered towards the end of last season. Long-term absentees Niall Huggins, Jenson Seelt and Ahmed Abdullahi have all also been taking part in the initial phases of pre-season training this week.

The update nevertheless underlines the need for defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Sunderland’s statement in full

“Several players are expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien are progressing well after shoulder surgery, with Dennis Cirkin (wrist) and Leo Hjelde (Achilles) also continuing their respective recoveries at the Academy of Light.

The quartet are expected to miss the Club’s opening three PL fixtures - against West Ham United, Burnley, and Brentford - before returning to action after the September international break.

Meanwhile, Habib Diarra will be available for selection when the Lads travel to South Shields this weekend, but Noah Sadiki and Chemsdine Talbi continue to await international clearance.

Simon Adingra and Reinildo Mandava also won’t be part of the squad that heads to the 1st Cloud Arena, with the latter, who represented Atlético Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup, set to arrive on Wearside following the Club’s return from Portugal.”