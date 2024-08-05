Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nectar Triantis has been out on the Academy of Light pitches as he steps up his injury recovery at Sunderland

Nectar Triantis has been pictured back training with Sunderland's first-team group as he steps up his comeback from injury.

Triantis has been absent for the duration of the pre-season programme after picking up a knock shortly after reporting back to the Academy of Light following his loan spell at Hibernian.

Though his lack of match fitness means he would be unlikely to return to the fold for this Saturday's trip to Cardiff City, it will add some more depth for Regis Le Bris in the wake of Dan Ballard's injury. Ballard is expected to be out until the latter stages of August, with Leo Hjelde and Zak Johnson currently the cover for Luke O'Nien and Aji Alese in the central defensive positions.

Jenson Seelt is still some way off a return after suffering a major knee injury earlier this year, though the club are encouraged by his progress.

Though he will also inevitably be behind on his match fitness, Le Bris confirmed after the 2-2 draw with Marseille on Saturday that Pierre Ekwah was set to resume training on Sunday after missing a number of matches due to a back problem. Ian Poveda is working on his match fitness following his arrival around a fortnight ago, with Le Bris stating that the club will proceed cautiously to ensure he can stay fit and have a major impact over the full course of the Championship campaign.