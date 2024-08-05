Sunderland’s head coach has issued a fitness update on the club’s third summer signing

Régis Le Bris has said that Sunderland won't rush Ian Poveda in the latest indication that he won't play a significant part when the club kick off their Championship campaign against Cardiff City this weekend.

Poveda joined the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Leeds United and a successful loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of last season. Arriving only recently, he is behind his team mates in terms of match fitness having missed the final few games of the last campaign with injury.

The 24-year-old did travel with his team mates to Valley Parade for their final pre-season fixture against Marseille on Saturday, but was not named in the matchday squad and Le Bris outlined afterwards why he is yet to make his debut.

"He started three weeks after the rest of the team so he needs time to improve his physical condition," Le Bris said.

"I don't know exactly when he will be available, we need to build a strong foundation with him so he is available for the whole season. We can't go too quickly with him."

Though he will also be behind on his match fitness, Pierre Ekwah will be in contention this weekend after Le Bris confirmed that he was due to return to training yesterday following a back injury. Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins, Nectar Triantis and Dan Ballard are all currently sidelined and won't be in contention for this weekend's trip to South Wales.