A price tag for apparent Sunderland target Ahmet Gürleyen has been reported.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are “in the picture” to agree a six-figure deal for Hansa Rostock defender Ahmet Gürleyen, according to reports.

The former German youth international was linked with the Black Cats earlier this week, with claims from his home country suggesting that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team “have their eye” on the 25-year-old centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, a report from Fussball Transfers said: “Ahmet Gürleyen could end up in English professional football in the summer. According to FT information, AFC Sunderland and other English second division clubs have their eye on the central defender from Hansa Rostock.” It is also understood that Gürleyen is under contract at the Ostseestadion until 2027.

Gürleyen sealed a move to Hansa Rostock from 1. FC Nuremberg last summer, and has established himself as a regular starter in the German third tier in the months since. At the time of writing, he has 26 appearances to his name, and has only missed one game due to a yellow card suspension.

Now, however, Fussball Transfers have followed up their initial report with a further update on Gürleyen’s situation. According to the continental outlet, as corroborated by BILD, the defender is on the radar of Sunderland and a number of their Championship rivals, and could be available for as little as £414,000. That figure is said to be appealing to both the Black Cats, who could afford that price tag, as well as Rostock, who would benefit from an incoming fee of that size.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are understood to be facing a little uncertainty in defence ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with Chris Mepham set to return to AFC Bournemouth following the conclusion of his loan stint on Wearside. The Welshman’s contract on the south coast is due to expire at the end of the season, but the Premier League side hold an option to extend it by another year.

Even if they don’t see Mepham’s future at the club, the Cherries are likely to trigger the clause in an effort to recoup a fee for the 27-year-old, who cost the club £12 million from Brentford in 2019. For their part, it is understood that Sunderland would be interested in signing the player on a permanent deal regardless of which division they find themselves in next term.

Speaking about Mepham earlier this month, Sunderland sporting director Speakman said: "Chris has had an unbelievable impact, I was going to say on the team but it would be better to say on the football club.

“Because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team even as a loan player. It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season. From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan."