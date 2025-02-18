Sunderland have been linked with a German youth international defender ahead of the summer window

Sunderland have been linked with the signing of centre-back Ahmet Gürleyen.

The Black Cats face a little uncertainty in defence during the upcoming summer transfer window with Chris Mepham set to return to AFC Bournemouth. The Welshman’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but the Premier League side hold an option to extend it by another year.

Even if they don’t see Mepham’s future at the club, the Cherries will likely trigger the clause to recoup a fee for the 27-year-old, who cost the club £12million from Brentford. Sunderland would be interested in the player regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

However, fresh reports have emerged linking Sunderland with German youth international Gürleye. According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Régis Le Bris’ side “have their eye on” the 25-year-old, who plays his football for Hansa Rostock in the third tier of German football.

What does Fussball Transfers’ report say exactly?

Their report reads: “Ahmet Gürleyen could end up in English professional football in the summer. According to FT information, AFC Sunderland and other English second division clubs have their eye on the central defender from Hansa Rostock. The 25-year-old is under contract at the Ostseestadion until 2027.

“Gürleyen moved from 1. FC Nuremberg to Rostock last summer, where he was an undisputed regular player from the start. This season, the Berlin native has made 26 competitive appearances and has generally impressed. He only missed one game in the third division due to a yellow card suspension.”