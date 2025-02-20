All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

It was a hectic January transfer window for Sunderland, with the Black Cats bolstering their squad through the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns, while also bidding farewell to a number of players.

But even though the market only closed a little over a fortnight ago, already speculation is beginning to swirl on Wearside ahead of the summer. Who will Sunderland look to sign at the end of the season, and which players could be destined for an exit from the Stadium of Light?

With that in mind, here are a couple of the transfer-adjacent stories that you might have missed over the past day or two...

Palmer warns of Watson trouble

One player who Sunderland were able to hang on to last month, despite heavy interest from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, was Tommy Watson.

The teenage winger was reportedly the subject of a £13 million bid from the Seagulls in the latter stages of the window, but with Sunderland unable to secure a suitable replacement, a decision was made to keep Watson on Wearside for the time being. Already speculation has emerged suggesting that Brighton could return with a bid in the summer, however, and with Watson having just 18 months or so left on his current contract in the North East, former England international Carlton Palmer has suggested that the Black Cats may face a challenge to keep hold of him.

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit said: "If you're letting a young player of his ability get down to the last 18 months of his contract, you're going to be in big trouble. So it will be interesting to see what happens, Brighton still firmly have their sights on bringing Watson to the club.

"We know the way Brighton are - sign young players, develop them and then sell them on for big money. Brighton are keeping tabs on the situation and we'll wait and see. Fair play to him, the hierarchy said he didn't kick up a fuss over the fact he didn't move on. He's just got to get his head down and has said he wants to play in the Premier League with Sunderland and you never know what will happen between now and the summer.

"Le Bris will want to keep the player but it's very difficult when he gets down to the last 18 months of his contract, the player becomes the one in the driving seat in regards to negotiations. It's difficult for Sunderland because as it looks now, they're not going to get automatic promotion and to make an offer now is difficult as they don't know what league they're going to be playing in. Obviously they could pay more money if they knew they were going to be in the Premier League.

"But they have got time on their side, they can wait now until the end of the season and then sit down with him knowing where they are and either try and get the best deal for him or move on."

Pundit aims apparent dig at Rusyn

Elsewhere, Sunderland attacker Nazariy Rusyn has been targeted for apparent criticism from Croatian pundit Iko Buljan. The Ukrainian left the Black Cats to join Hajduk Split on an initial loan deal with an option-to-buy clause attached last month, and has registered one assist for his new club thus far.

But former Hajduk Split player and manager Buljan has been left unimpressed by the calibre of his old club’s January business. Speaking to direktno of Split’s recent transfer window: “I don’t know, I’m not convinced by all of that. In Hajduk, the players are paid very well, and they don’t return the favour anywhere near.”

Alongside Rusyn, Hajduk Split also signed two other players in January, but in an added barb, Buljan continued: “Players who have quality would play in stronger leagues, and wouldn’t come to Hajduk.”