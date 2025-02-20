One of Sunderland’s key attacking players is set to return to the fold when the Black Cats face Hull City

Régis Le Bris says Romaine Mundle will be ready to make his Sunderland return at some stage against Hull City after opting not to use the winger against Leeds United.

Mundle has been absent since November with a hamstring injury but was named in the matchday squad for the first time at Elland Road. Le Bris decided that it was not quite the right moment to bring back the 21-year-old so soon after his return to full training, with the Black Cats under intense pressure from Leeds United as the second half progressed.

Mundle will have had another week of full training by the time Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime and Le Bris is now confident that he can play a part over the course of the game. Le Bris is also contented that Alan Browne is ready to make his first-team return after also being an unused substitute at Elland Road.

Tommy Watson is not yet ready to return, but will be back in full training next week.

"Romaine should be OK now,” Le Bris said.

“We felt against Leeds it was just a little bit too soon. It's not just about the minutes, it's about a strong opponent in and out of possession. We didn't think at this moment he was ready for that. But he has had one more week working with us, so now I think it should be OK.

"I think he is ready now. We didn't rush the process at Leeds, especially because of the intensity of that game. We felt it was just a little bit too early for him but for now, I think it will be OK. It is the same with Browney, I think he is ready now to get some minutes.

"Tommy will be back in full training next week."

Le Bris is hopeful that his growing options in the squad will make Sunderland an even stronger prospect in the final months of the season, especially in the latter stages of games where the team have at times struggled this season.

"I hope we will have more options now, I think our bench is the strongest it has been,” Le Bris said.

“It is good to refresh the team because the other players have played a lot of minutes, they need help and energy. So if we manage a little bit depth in the squad, this will be better for us for sure."