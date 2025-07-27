From transfer whispers to Tynecastle tributes – the quirky moments you may have missed in Edinburgh

As Sunderland’s pre-season preparations continued in Edinburgh, their meeting with Hearts offered more than just another warm-up fixture.

Saturday’s clash at Tynecastle doubled as a testimonial for former Black Cats goalkeeper Craig Gordon, a fitting tribute to a player who left his mark on both clubs. Gordon, who is still going strong at 42. Gordon made 94 appearances for the Black Cats after his then-record £9million move in 2007, and has now reached over 330 for Hearts across two spells.

But beyond the goals, the line-ups, and the final whistle, there’s always more to take in. From unexpected crowd chants to behind-the-scenes moments, Moments Missed is your place to catch the quirks and curiosities you may have overlooked before, during and after the game.

Whether it was a under the radar transfer link, or a detail that slipped past you amid the action, this is your second look at Sunderland’s day in the Scottish capital. Here’s what stood out off-camera as the Black Cats edged closer to the Premier League season:

Team news tweaks at Tynecastle

Régis Le Bris made three changes to his Sunderland side for Craig Gordon’s testimonial, with Simon Moore starting in goal and Niall Huggins returning at left-back following a brief rest earlier in the week. Dan Neil also came into the XI, with record signing Habib Diarra dropping to the bench.

Wilson Isidor missed out after sustaining a minor knee issue against Sevilla, while Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg remained sidelined. Reinildo Mandava was not involved, but continued his fitness work ahead of a potential debut next week. Nectar Triantis also missed the clash amid transfer speculation. However, Le Bris confirmed after the game that it was fitness related.

Le Bris made wholesale changes after the break as Sunderland rotated heavily in the second half. On came Milan Aleksic, Patrick Roberts, Harrison Jones, Timur Tutierov, Alan Browne, Ahmed Abdullahi, Jenson Jones and T0m Lavery. Making way were Niall Huggins, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Eliezer Mayenda and Enzo Le Fée. The changes disrupted the rhythm even more so, but gave valuable minutes to several young players and fringe squad members.

Sunderland come face-to-face with manager who rejected them

Once offered the Sunderland job while at Aberdeen before ultimately turning it down, Derek McInnes was in charge at Hearts – and has already overseen a busy summer of recruitment as the Jambos looked to build on their solid 2025-26 campaign, which saw them finish top of the Scottish Premiership’s relegation group after the post-split format.

McInnes held talks with the then-relegated Black Cats back in 2017. Back then, Sunderland were in the market for a new manager after David Moyes left following a poor season, which saw them finish bottom of the Premier League. After McInnes’ snub, Sunderland opted for Simon Grayson, who lasted just months before being axed. The Wearsiders never recovered from their poor start and finished bottom of the Championship to secure back-to-back relegations.

Transfer links emerges as Sunderland fans arrive at Tynecastle

As fans filed into Tynecastle and took their seats for Craig Gordon’s testimonial, talk among Sunderland supporters wasn’t just about the line-ups, it was about centre-backs. Specifically, one centre-back: Bologna’s Jhon Lucumí.

Transfer insider Nicolò Schira claimed just before kick-off that Sunderland have offered €22million plus bonuses (around £18.6million) for the Colombian international, who has rejected a new contract from Bologna and is also attracting interest from two Spanish clubs. The Serie A side reportedly want €28million to €30million to sell the defender – roughly £24million to £25.7million. Whether the move progresses remains to be seen, but the timing of the leak gave fans plenty to talk about before a ball had even been kicked.

While action unfolded on the pitch at Tynecastle, transfer talk bubbled off it. Midway through the first half, Fabrizio Romano reported that Sunderland had asked for deal conditions regarding Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk. No formal bid has been made, but the timing of the update – just as the Black Cats conceded three first-half goals – wasn’t lost on fans. The need for Premier League-ready depth between the posts may soon be addressed.

Craig Gordon’s classy message to Sunderland fans

One standout moment off the pitch came from the matchday programme itself, with Craig Gordon penning a heartfelt tribute to Sunderland fans ahead of his testimonial. Reflecting on his time at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international referenced memorable Premier League wins over Tottenham, Liverpool (with the infamous beach ball goal), and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

But it was his final words that struck a chord with the travelling supporters: “To Sunderland, thank you for making the journey to Edinburgh today, and for taking part in this special fixture. I have many great memories of my time in the Premier League. My debut win against Tottenham at the Stadium of Light.

“Our 1-0 win against Liverpool, thanks to a beach ball, and our 0-3 win at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea team that was top of the league at the time. So many brilliant games, and the atmosphere at The Stadium of Light, wow! I’m so happy you are back where you belong now – and look forward to watching you this season. Ha’way the Lads! It was a classy touch from a player who made 95 appearances in red and white – and who clearly still holds the club in high regard.”

Sadiki scare, Ballard clash, Diarra delay

There were a few nervy moments for Sunderland in the first half. On 25 minutes, Noah Sadiki was clattered after being played through down the right. It was a fair but firm challenge that left the midfielder flat on the turf. The physios were called, and after a brief spell off the pitch, he was able to carry on– though he was replaced by Habib Diarra in the 31st minute in what appeared to be a pre-planned switch. Sadiki was then brought back on later in the game.

Just seconds after Sadiki’s knock, Dan Ballard also needed treatment following a clash of heads, but the big defender was quickly back to his feet and continued. Then came a scare for Diarra himself in the 40th minute, caught by a sliding tackle in midfield. He stayed down for some time, with both sets of players showing concern, but after another lengthy check from the medical team, the summer signing was able to carry on.

Roberts booed as Hearts fans taunt Sunderland

Patrick Roberts was met with a chorus of boos from the home crowd when he came onto the field in the second hald – a reaction clearly rooted in his past with Celtic. The winger, who spent significant time Parkhead on loan earlier in his career, was targeted throughout by the Hearts support at Tynecastle.

And with the hosts 3-0 up in the second half, the atmosphere turned cheeky. “Premier League, you’re having a laugh,” rang out from the home fans, mocking Sunderland’s top-flight return. The Black Cats had the last laugh at Wembley, but this one firmly belonged to the maroon half of Edinburgh. However, both sets of supporters came together at the end to pay tribute to Gordon, which was nice to see.