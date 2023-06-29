Tony Mowbray's first-team squad have returned to pre-season training after the early transfer arrivals of Nectar Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir Semedo and Jenson Seelt.

However, there have been several smaller developments at the Academy of Light over the past few days alongside some news regarding former players. Here, we take a look at the headlines that you may have missed:

Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Inter Miami striker Mitchell Curry has signed for non-league club Darlington. Curry has signed for the National League One side on a one-year contract subject to international clearance and FA and League approval.

Former Sunderland, Everton and Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney has made the move to Shrewsbury Town on a two-year contract. The 24-year-old captained Carlise United to League Two promotion last season having left Sunderland in 2021 after failing to make a league appearance for the Black Cats owing to injury.

Former Sunderland youth teamer Nathan Newall has concluded a switch to non-league side Buxton. Newall joined Sunderland from Guiseley in 2021 and featured predominantly for the Black Cats' under-23 team and spent the second half of last season on loan with Darlington.

Sunderland have announced Marshall Burke, 18, has signed his first professional contract with Sunderland and will remain at the club until 2025. Ben Middlemas has also signed a new deal with Sunderland.

