Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Inter Miami striker Mitchell Curry has signed for non-league club Darlington.

Curry has signed for the National League One side on a one-year contract, subject to international clearance and FA and League approval.

The striker started life as a youth team player for Boro before switching to North East rivals Sunderland in 2020 following loans with Harrogate Town and Gateshead in the National League and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish second tier.

The Houghton le Spring-born striker made his debut for Sunderland during the Covid-19 period when Lee Johnson saw his squad decimated by the virus ahead of a game against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats drew the game 1-1 thanks to a Bailey Wright equaliser with Curry given 25 minutes to impress, replacing big-money flop Will Grigg, during the closing stages of the December 2020 fixture.

Just three months later, however, Curry made the move to the MLS with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami, then managed by Phil Neville, signing Curry in March 2021.

Curry netted eight times in 23 games in Miami before joining Hartford Athletic and then returning to train with his former club Sunderland. However, Curry has now made the move to Darlington and will play alongside another former Black Cats youth teamer Andrew Nelson.