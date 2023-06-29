News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland chief reacts as 18-year-old starlet signs new deal until 2025

More good contract news for Sunderland during the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

Sunderland have today announced that Ben Middlemas has signed a new contract with the club until 2025.

The news follows attackers Michael Spellman and Harry Gardiner extending their time at Sunderland alongside 16-year-old Chris Rigg. Middlemas has penned a new deal until 2025 with the option of an extra year.

Middlesmas, 18, scored one goal and assisted two in seven under-18 Premier League appearances from midfield and also featured for the under-21 side

“Everyone at the club is delighted to see Ben sign his first professional contract with SAFC," academy manager Robin Nicholls said.

"Ben has been with the club since he was a young boy and it is a credit to himself, his family and all the staff he has worked with over the years that he is becoming a professional.

"Ben was able to spend large parts of last season with the U21 squad so we are excited that he will be joining the group permanently and looking to push on towards greater things.”

