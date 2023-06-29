Former Sunderland, Everton and Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney has made the move to Shrewsbury Town on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old captained Carlise United to League Two promotion last season having left Sunderland in 2021 after failing to make a league appearance for the Black Cats owing to injury.

Feeney's signing comes the day after former Sunderland midfielder Carl Winchester signed for the club after becoming a free agent following his Wearside release earlier this summer.

Feeney and Winchester will join ex-Sunderland duo Tom Flanagan and Aiden O'Brien at the League One club, who have just appointed Matt Taylor as manager.

"Morgan fits the ethos of the football club, he is exactly the type of player we want to be bringing in," Taylor said following the signing of Feeney from Carlisle United earlier this week. "He is hungry, he wants to get better and he wants to learn.

"He has an excellent pedigree from Everton and he is a player our fans will really take to because of his effort, desire and application. As we have spoken about previously, he is also a good person and will fit into our squad extremely well.

