Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra is expected to be out until December

Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery has admitted that he does not expect Habib Diarra to play any kind of significant role for Sunderland prior to the African Cup of Nations later this year.

The midfielder is currently sidelined having undergone groin surgery in late September. A statement from the club at the time read: “Sunderland AFC midfielder Habib Diarra underwent successful surgery on Monday. After sustaining a groin injury in training ahead of the club’s Premier League fixture versus Aston Villa, the 21-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation at the Academy of Light. Diarra, who moved to Wearside from RC Strasbourg in July, is scheduled to return to action in December.”

Diarra’s national team, Senegal, kick off their AFCON campaign again Botswana on December 23rd, with Sunderland facing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United in the weeks leading up to that curtain-raiser.

But when asked whether he expected Diarra to feature for Regis Le Bris’ men before he potentially jets off on international duty, Dinnery suggested that the likelihood is relatively low.

What has been said about Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra’s injury comeback?

Speaking exclusively to The Echo, courtesy of Escapist Magazine, when asked if Diarra is likely to feature before AFCON, he said: “It's going to be tight - the AFCON is rolling around a little bit earlier than usual this year. That early end phase of that rehab and recovery period is always that key phase where basically as you increase the intensity, as you look to reintegrate players, that's where you hope to see that positive response.

“But, you know, it can always go the other way. And because of those sort of tight deadlines with AFCON coming up... I mean, is it possible? Yes, by all means. Would I expect somebody like Diarra to be coming in and make a real sort of meaningful contribution in terms of minutes and really being fully integrated into that first team start XI? Probably not, no.

“Obviously, given the way that Sunderland have started the season, there are always caveats to that around injuries and suspension and so on and so forth - the way Sunderland have actually started, Regis Le Bris has that luxury of being able to sort of manage his squad. We all talk about this time-crunched environment of when players are injured and everybody needs to know when are they coming back? What game can they play for? But the reality is if things are going well on the pitch, that eases the pressure on the manager, the backroom staff, and they can take their time and then ensure that that full recovery process is completed comprehensively.

“And, you know, while some clubs may see the AFCON as being a bit of a hindrance in terms of where they’re at potentially in terms of minutes for Diarra, game time, gaining that sharpness, you know, this could prove a welcome little break to his end phase recovery. He could return in early January ready to sort of hit the ground wherever he's on it.”