Sunderland are being linked with a move for Brentford star Fabio Carvalho

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford playmaker Fabio Carvalho has emerged as a January transfer target for Sunderland, according to reports.

The Black Cats have made an impressive start to the season, and currently sit fourth in the table after taking 17 points from their opening nine matches. A 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday helped them to move 12 points clear of the relegation zone, but despite their eye-catching recent form, Regis Le Bris’ men could still look to bolster their ranks in the new year in an effort to cement their survival hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, online outlet Mackem News suggest that Sunderland are considering a swoop for Carvalho. On Sunday, renowned continental journalist Florian Plettenberg took to X to share an update on the Brentford star’s short-term future, writing: “Understand Fabio Carvalho could leave Brentford on loan in the winter to gain more playing time. A return to the Bundesliga is a concrete option for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder. He has played only 96 minutes in the Premier [League].”

But despite Plettenberg’s claim that a move to Germany could be on the cards, Mackem News state that Sunderland, Leeds United, and Wolves all hold an interest in the player, and could make an approach for the 23-year-old in January.

Carvalho signed for Brentford from Liverpool in a deal worth around £20.5 million last summer, having previously spent stints out on loan with Hull City and RB Leipzig. The Portuguese talent started his senior career with Fulham, joining the Cottagers from boyhood club Benfica.

During his time with Brentford, he has played 31 times for the first team, scoring five goals and assisting three more. His arrival at Liverpool back in 2022 was met with much acclaim and anticipation, with pundit Paul Merson telling Sportskeeda at the time: “Fabio Carvalho is not someone who will start from week one for Liverpool, but this guy is a top talent and played a big role in Fulham’s promotion bid last season. I think this is the kind of signing other managers might look at and think, ‘Why didn’t we get him?’ because he’s a fantastic talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What are Sunderland’s January transfer plans?

While there are no concrete indications as to how Sunderland will look to conduct their January business at this early stage, journalist Graeme Bailey has told TBR Football that he believes the Black Cats will aim to build on their summer recruitment drive in the new year.

In a recent interview, he said: “Sunderland did not back Regis Le Bris in the summer just to shut up shop in January, in terms of ins and outs. If they need to do something they will and those conversations are ongoing now.

“Le Bris has got the best out of the summer signings and that has been hugely impressive, indeed if you look at Sunderland’s best XI you could argue that nine of them are new – which is amazing really.”