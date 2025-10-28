Sunderland beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday afternoon

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed that Sunderland are “safe already” after their stellar start to the Premier League season.

The Black Cats currently sit fourth in the table, and have taken 17 points from their opening nine matches following Saturday’s dramatic late victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And even though we are just a quarter of the way through the campaign, Morrison has no hesitations about proclaiming that Regis Le Bris’ men will avoid the drop this term.

What has Clinton Morrison said about Sunderland’s survival hopes?

Speaking on Sky Sports News, when asked if Sunderland would avoid relegation this season, Morrison said: “They're safe already - 100%. I think Sunderland stay in the Premier League this season without a shadow of a doubt. I think Sunderland have been fantastic. The manager has been outstanding. That wasn't a smash and grab against Chelsea - they were always in the game, they were competitive, they defend ever so well.

“I think the recruitment has been outstanding. In particular, I think [Granit] Xhaka's been ridiculous. What a signing. When I first saw he was going to Sunderland, I was like, ‘Is he going to be the same player?’, and when he's gone there, I think he's even been better.

“[Wilson] Isidor is scoring goals, and you always say, ‘Can you make that jump? Can you make the jump from the Championship to the Premier League?’. Isidor has done that... What a performance from Sunderland. But yeah, I don't worry about Sunderland. Sunderland will 100% stay in the Premier League. I predicted at the start of the season - and we'll get to see that on Soccer Saturday - I wasn't one that tipped Sunderland to go down, because I thought the money they spent when they lost a lot of players was [done] ever so well, and they've got a very good manager.”

He added: “You can sign too many players sometimes, and it can disrupt the team, but I feel the way he [Le Bris] has integrated them into the team, I think it's been first class. They've got a few injuries, and they're still managing. [Nordi] Mukiele, the centre-half, they've got loads of good players. I like [Dan] Ballard... Xhaka just sees things that quite a lot of players don't see... He is a leader, and he makes the game look simple, and it's simple passing, simple balls into the box, but he creates chances, and he probably talks to players in that team - because there's a lot of young players in that team - and helps them, and he's been there, seen it, done it. I think he's been outstanding. He could end up turning out to be signing of the summer.

“The way things are going at the moment - yeah, there'll be times where they are going to lose a few games - but no-one expected them to be sitting where they are, so huge credit to everyone at that football club. In particular, Xhaka's been amazing.

“Sunderland should be a Premier League team, and hopefully they... well, they will stay in the Premier League, because I know for a fact they'll stay in the Premier League, because the start they've made, and the players they've got there, and the way the manager's got them playing, they will stay in the league.”