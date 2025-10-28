Newcastle United face FA charges and Sunderland confirm new financial move ahead of Everton clash

Sunderland’s stunning 2–1 win at Stamford Bridge last weekend continues to make headlines – on and off the pitch. As Régis Le Bris’ side prepares to host Everton under the lights at the Stadium of Light on Monday night, three major stories have emerged across the region.

Chelsea appeared to take a subtle dig at Sunderland’s defensive style following their defeat. Newcastle United Women face FA charges for alleged illegal approaches to Sunderland players, and documents show the Black Cats have taken out a new short-term loan from Macquarie Bank. Here’s everything you need to know:

Chelsea website appears to take dig at Sunderland tactics

Chelsea’s official website seemed to take a thinly veiled swipe at Sunderland after their Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. In their post-match report, the London club suggested that Sunderland’s defensive setup frustrated their attacking rhythm, writing that the Black Cats “defended with all 11 players within 30 yards of their own goal.”

The line, interpreted by many as a subtle criticism of Régis Le Bris’ tactical approach, claimed: “Chelsea were on top and dominant for much of this game, but Sunderland's stubborn habit of defending with all 11 players within 30 yards of their own goal repeatedly crowded us out of the box before we could pull the trigger or create space for a clear chance.”

Le Bris’ side came from behind to claim a famous win thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Chemsdine Talbi – their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 2014 – lifting them into the Premier League’s top four after nine games.

Newcastle United Women charged over Sunderland approaches

The Football Association has charged Newcastle United Women with breaching transfer approach regulations after allegedly making six illegal moves for Sunderland players. In a statement issued on 10 September 2025, the FA accused Newcastle of violating Rules C88–C96, which require clubs to give seven days’ written notice before approaching a player under contract elsewhere.

The governing body listed six separate cases involving Sunderland players Isla Burdon-Watson, Isla Hepburn, Josie Dobson, Lily Williamson, Mollie Frewd and Sofia Clark. Each alleged incident is described as a failure to provide the required written notice to Sunderland’s club secretary. The case has been classed as a “non-standard incident of misconduct,” with Newcastle given until 6pm on 17 September to respond. Both clubs have been contacted for comment.

Sunderland take new loan from Macquarie Bank

Documents filed at Companies House confirm that Sunderland have secured a new loan agreement with Macquarie Bank, using future Premier League TV income as collateral. The financial arrangement, signed by chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and witnessed by Chief Financial Officer Mike Papadimitriou, is a common form of short-term financing used by top-flight clubs to manage cash flow throughout the season.

It means Sunderland now have two registered creditors – Macquarie Bank and Akira BV, a Louis-Dreyfus-linked company that holds a charge over assets including the Academy of Light. The Akira facility was previously used to clear the club’s banking overdraft following promotion.

While the club no longer operates debt-free, most of its obligations remain internal and interest-free, held through the Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori-owned company Mercator. The owners have previously stated plans to convert this into equity in the future.