FA charge Newcastle United over alleged illegal approaches for six Sunderland players

The FA has charged Newcastle United women for allegedly making six illegal approaches to Sunderland players

Newcastle United women have been charged by the Football Association for breaching transfer approach rules after allegedly making six illegal approaches for Sunderland players.

The FA confirmed the misconduct case in a statement dated 10 September 2025, outlining that the club had breached FA Rule C88–C96. The governing body stated: “6 (six) illegal approaches made for Sunderland AFC players, contrary to FA Rules C88–C96.”

The FA listed six separate allegations involving Newcastle United and Sunderland players Isla Burdon-Watson, Isla Hepburn, Josie Dobson, Lily Williamson, Mollie Frewd and Sofia Clark. In each instance, it is alleged that Newcastle United WFC “did not give to the Club Secretary of Sunderland AFC seven days’ written notice of its intention to approach the player.”

As per The FA’s website, Newcastle United were given until 6pm on 17 September 2025 to respond to the charges. The case is classified as a “non-standard incident of misconduct” under FA regulations. The Echo has contacted both Sunderland and Newcastle United for comment.

Sunderland currently sit fifth in the Barclays Women’s Championship table under head coach Mel Reay, having collected nine points from their opening six matches. Reay’s side have made a steady start to the 2025–26 season, combining strong home form with disciplined performances on the road as they look to build on last year’s progress.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are enduring a more turbulent spell. The Magpies sit ninth with six points and recently parted ways with long-serving manager Becky Langley, who had overseen the club’s rise from the fourth tier to the Championship. An interim coaching setup is now in place as the club seeks a successor.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland have confirmed that club legend Kevin Ball has officially returned to the Stadium of Light, taking up the role of Club Ambassador. The news was revealed during a recent supporter meeting and was warmly received by fans, many of whom regard Ball as one of the most influential figures in the club’s modern history.

“The Club confirmed Kevin Ball’s return to the Stadium of Light in the role of Club Ambassador, and this move was welcomed by fans in attendance,” Sunderland said in a statement before the game against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ball’s return marks a homecoming for a man whose association with Sunderland stretches back more than three decades. The former midfielder and captain made 389 appearances for the Black Cats across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and leading the team through some of its most memorable eras. Known for his combative style, leadership, and sheer determination, Ball epitomised the hard-working, no-nonsense identity that Sunderland fans have long cherished.

Born in Hastings, Ball began his professional career as a central defender before moving into midfield, where he truly made his mark. He played in the 1992 FA Cup Final against Liverpool and was twice named the club’s Player of the Year – first in 1990–91 and again in 1996–97. During his time on Wearside, he helped the club to two First Division title wins, in 1996 and 1999, cementing his legacy as one of Sunderland’s greatest modern-era leaders.

